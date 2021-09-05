Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

Soccer Defeats Troy In Home Opener For First Time In Program History JACKSON, Miss - For the first time in program history, the Jackson State women's soccer team defeated Troy 2-1 Thursday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The Lady Tigers scored early in the 15th minute. Maya-Joy Thompson received a beautiful pass from Kyla Sands and shot from the left side of the goal finding the net to take an early 1-0 lead.

Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that's exactly what Coach Prime did. According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America's Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players "dressed to the nines" for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.

The Jackson State football team arrives in Miami for season opener MIAMI — The Jackson State football team has landed, is settled and ready to put in their final preparations before their season opener this Sunday against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. The game will be aired on ESPN2 this Sunday at 2pm.

