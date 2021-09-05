CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 4 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackson / gojsutigers.com

Soccer Defeats Troy In Home Opener For First Time In Program History

JACKSON, Miss - For the first time in program history, the Jackson State women's soccer team defeated Troy 2-1 Thursday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The Lady Tigers scored early in the 15th minute. Maya-Joy Thompson received a beautiful pass from Kyla Sands and shot from the left side of the goal finding the net to take an early 1-0 lead. Read more

Jackson / wlbt.com

Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that’s exactly what Coach Prime did. According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America’s Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players “dressed to the nines” for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday. Read more

There isn't anything that money could of helped Louisiana or Jackson State than this nonsense so you can floss and pose for publicity 🤔

Way to go guy's make them feel special and they will work hard for U"💯😪👍🏾👇🏽

Jackson / wapt.com

The Jackson State football team arrives in Miami for season opener

MIAMI — The Jackson State football team has landed, is settled and ready to put in their final preparations before their season opener this Sunday against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. The game will be aired on ESPN2 this Sunday at 2pm. Read more

Jackson / cruathletics.com

Volleyball earns back-to-back sweeps

JACKSON, Miss. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor volleyball team earned a pair of sweeps Friday in Jackson, beating Millsaps University and Birmingham-Southern to move to 3-0 on the season. UMHB took a commanding three-set win over Millsaps to open competition. The Cru beat the Majors 25-14, 25-19 25-18 to... Read more

