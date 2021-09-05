Breckenridge sports digest: Top stories today

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Breckenridge-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bells / kten.com

Howe out with COVID-19. Bells to Travel to Breckenridge

Howe out with COVID-19. Bells to Travel to Breckenridge

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - What was suppose to be a matchup between Bells at Howe this Friday night is no more. Howe had to cancel the game against Bells due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers have now picked up a game at Breckenridge on Friday night. Kickoff is set for... Read more

Breckenridge / youtube.com

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS Read more

Breckenridge / breckenridgetexan.com

Samantha Smalley, Julian Eutimio named 2021 Homecoming Queen and King

Samantha Smalley, Julian Eutimio named 2021 Homecoming Queen and King

Breckenridge High School Senior Samantha Smalley was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen, and Julian Eutimio was named the Homecoming King shortly before the kickoff of the Homecoming football game tonight, Friday, Sept. 3. The Homecoming Court included seniors Diana Mendoza, Austin Hill, Brandon Haigwood, Jimena Palacios, Jaylen Harper, Tori Rose,... Read more

Breckenridge / breckenridgetexan.com

After Ballinger cancels, Buckaroos lose last-minute Homecoming game to Bells Panthers

After Ballinger cancels, Buckaroos lose last-minute Homecoming game to Bells Panthers

In the football world, preparation can be one of the biggest factors of the game. There’s time taken to watch video, scout the opposing team and then apply a plan to counter the opponent’s scheme with typically at least three days (at high school level) to practice against the scout team. Read more

