Breckenridge sports digest: Top stories today

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Breckenridge-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Howe out with COVID-19. Bells to Travel to Breckenridge BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - What was suppose to be a matchup between Bells at Howe this Friday night is no more. Howe had to cancel the game against Bells due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers have now picked up a game at Breckenridge on Friday night. Kickoff is set for... Read more

TRENDING NOW

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Samantha Smalley, Julian Eutimio named 2021 Homecoming Queen and King Breckenridge High School Senior Samantha Smalley was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen, and Julian Eutimio was named the Homecoming King shortly before the kickoff of the Homecoming football game tonight, Friday, Sept. 3. The Homecoming Court included seniors Diana Mendoza, Austin Hill, Brandon Haigwood, Jimena Palacios, Jaylen Harper, Tori Rose,... Read more

LOCAL PICK