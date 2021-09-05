The lineup: Sports news in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Packers, NFL donate helmet covers to 14 Wisconsin high schools GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers and the NFL are donating protective football helmet covers for 18 high school teams in Wisconsin. The covers, called Guardian Caps, are designed to reduce impacts during practice. They dampen sound waves, vibrations and blows, and prevent wear and tear on helmets. Read more

Week 2 review, Week 3 preview GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's Week 3 of the football season, but before we look to this week, let's go back to Week 2 and see what stood out, besides the horrible weather which forced most games to Saturday finishes:. WEEK 2 EXTRA POINTS. Neenah tops Menasha: In a renewed... Read more

Green Bay Secures 2-0 Shutout Victory Over St. Thomas GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay got goals from Madeline Cruz and Savanna Hayes in a 2-0 shutout victory against St. Thomas (MN) Thursday (Sept. 2) at home at Aldo Santaga Stadium. With its first win of the 2021 season, Green Bay improved to 1-0-1 on the season. How it... Read more

