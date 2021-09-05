The lineup: Sports news in Green Bay
Packers, NFL donate helmet covers to 14 Wisconsin high schools
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers and the NFL are donating protective football helmet covers for 18 high school teams in Wisconsin. The covers, called Guardian Caps, are designed to reduce impacts during practice. They dampen sound waves, vibrations and blows, and prevent wear and tear on helmets. Read more
Week 2 review, Week 3 preview
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's Week 3 of the football season, but before we look to this week, let's go back to Week 2 and see what stood out, besides the horrible weather which forced most games to Saturday finishes:. WEEK 2 EXTRA POINTS. Neenah tops Menasha: In a renewed... Read more
Green Bay Secures 2-0 Shutout Victory Over St. Thomas
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay got goals from Madeline Cruz and Savanna Hayes in a 2-0 shutout victory against St. Thomas (MN) Thursday (Sept. 2) at home at Aldo Santaga Stadium. With its first win of the 2021 season, Green Bay improved to 1-0-1 on the season. How it... Read more
Green Bay blanks Women's Soccer, 2-0
Host UW-Green Bay punched in goals late in each half and closed out a 2-0 win over St. Thomas in Thursday's non-conference game in Green Bay. The Phoenix (1-0-1) scored in the 42nd minute for a 1-0 lead. They added an insurance goal in the 85th minute.UWGB had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal and a slim 4-3 margin in corner kicks, with nine overall shots for each team. Read more
