Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fairfield

Football: Lawrence comes out clicking with statement victory over Mt. Blue FAIRFIELD — It had been two years since the Lawrence football team played a regular season game. Apparently, with every day that passed, the energy the Bulldogs were ready to unleash upon their return only grew and grew. Parker Higgins scored three touchdowns, Matt Trombley added two more, and preseason... Read more

Gallery: LawMB.0904 Lawrence running back Parker Higgins (32) looks for an opening to run through as Mt. Blue defender Tyler Blauvelt pursues during a Pine Tree Conference Class B game Friday night at Keyes Field in Fairfield. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel. Read more

Sports Blitz Week One: Lawrence, Noble take season openers in Class B action FAIRFIELD – In Class B football action, Messalonskee traveled to Berwick to take on Noble, while Lawrence hosted Mt. Blue down in Fairfield. The Knights captured an 18-12 win over the Eagles, thanks in part to an early pick-six by Noble’s Caden Barish. Down at Cooper Stadium, the Bulldogs rolled... Read more

