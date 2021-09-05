CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fairfield sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fairfield / sunjournal.com

Football: Lawrence comes out clicking with statement victory over Mt. Blue

Football: Lawrence comes out clicking with statement victory over Mt. Blue

FAIRFIELD — It had been two years since the Lawrence football team played a regular season game. Apparently, with every day that passed, the energy the Bulldogs were ready to unleash upon their return only grew and grew. Parker Higgins scored three touchdowns, Matt Trombley added two more, and preseason... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fairfield / sunjournal.com

Gallery: LawMB.0904

Gallery: LawMB.0904

Lawrence running back Parker Higgins (32) looks for an opening to run through as Mt. Blue defender Tyler Blauvelt pursues during a Pine Tree Conference Class B game Friday night at Keyes Field in Fairfield. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fairfield / foxbangor.com

Sports Blitz Week One: Lawrence, Noble take season openers in Class B action

Sports Blitz Week One: Lawrence, Noble take season openers in Class B action

FAIRFIELD – In Class B football action, Messalonskee traveled to Berwick to take on Noble, while Lawrence hosted Mt. Blue down in Fairfield. The Knights captured an 18-12 win over the Eagles, thanks in part to an early pick-six by Noble’s Caden Barish. Down at Cooper Stadium, the Bulldogs rolled... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fairfield / foxbangor.com

Sports Blitz Week One: Play of the Night

Sports Blitz Week One: Play of the Night

FAIRFIELD – Lawrence defeated Mt. Blue 56-3 in Friday night’s opener, with senior Cade Scott earning Sports Blitz’s Week 1 Play of the Night. Early in the first quarter, Scott took a Cougars punt nearly 70-yards to the end zone, putting his Bulldogs up 21-0. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
35
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Government
City
Fairfield, ME
Fairfield, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy