Charleston, SC

Your Charleston lifestyle news

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 4 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Life in Charleston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Charleston / counton2.com

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Friday it will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November. In an email to city employees, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the reason for the mandate was due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and because of the highly contagious Delta variant in the area. Read more

Charleston / abcnews4.com

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened a new site at the Citadel Mall to provide antibodies to help ward off serious illness from COVID-19. The site, opened during the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, is capable of seeing 64 patients a day. Lab-produced... Read more

Charleston / 247wallst.com

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Charleston / abcnews4.com

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — COVID-19 has landed 2,000 South Carolinians in the hospital. Medical centers across the state are at full capacity. MUSC ran out of ICU beds this week. ABC News 4's Caroline Balchunas checked back with the hospital on Friday to see how the surge is going. She... Read more

