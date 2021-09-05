Your Charleston lifestyle news
City of Charleston says all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Friday it will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November. In an email to city employees, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the reason for the mandate was due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and because of the highly contagious Delta variant in the area.
Thank you, Charleston. This is for our own benefit, & for others. May more follow you. Charleston is a beautiful city.
Before making that move, they need to research and see whats being said about the Delta, Lambda and Mu variants in which are invading vaccines. Health officials should be trying to make the potency of vaccines better instead of still forcing the ones they have on people in which aren't really helping if the variants are breaking through making people sick and hospitalized with serious illness.
MUSC opens new site at Citadel Mall for COVID antibody treatments
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened a new site at the Citadel Mall to provide antibodies to help ward off serious illness from COVID-19. The site, opened during the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, is capable of seeing 64 patients a day.
These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Lowcountry hospitals dealing with yet another COVID-19 spike; What's different this time?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — COVID-19 has landed 2,000 South Carolinians in the hospital. Medical centers across the state are at full capacity. MUSC ran out of ICU beds this week. ABC News 4's Caroline Balchunas checked back with the hospital on Friday to see how the surge is going.
WHO DO WE BELIEVE ON WHAT IT IS, WHERE IT CAME FROM AND HOW TO STOP IT? NOT FAUCI NOT W.H.O?
Difference is CEOs and managers getting bonuses for a “rough year” wile nurses struggle to stay afloat.