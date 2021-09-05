Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Broken Bow

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Broken Bow area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Broken Bow sports. For more stories from the Broken Bow area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Football Friday – Broken Bow at St. Paul on KCNI – Twin Loup at Mullen on KBBN It’s another football Friday across the area. Broken Bow will play their first road game of the season. After opening with an impressive win over Ogallala last week, the Indians go on the road for the first time this season to face top ten ranked St. Paul. The Wildcats are looking for their first win of the season after falling to top rated Pierce last week. Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells told KCNI/KBBN sports that he has talked to the team about staying focused this week. Read more

LATEST NEWS

High School Football Scores 9/3 The Broken Bow Indians knocked off top ten ranked St. Paul Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Broken Bow controlled the time of possession and held the St. Paul offense to just one score in a 20-6 victory. Bow scored on their second offensive series driving 82 yards and capping off the drive on a 1 yard touchdown run by Ashton Schweitzer. The score was 6-0 in favor of Broken Bow at halftime. St. Paul received the 2nd half kickoff but could not pick up a first down forcing what turned out to be an errant punt setting up Broken Bow at the St. Paul 25 yard line. Bow took advantage of the short field as Austin Harvey punched it in on a 2 yard touchdown run to make the score 12-0. St. Paul would finally get on the board later in the 2nd half to make the score 12-6 but Broken Bow responded with a 70 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 6 yard touchdown run by Connor Wells to make the score 20-6 which would be the final score. Broken Bow was plus three in turnovers intercepting St. Paul quarterback Trevor Dugan three times. Broken Bow will host Gothenburg next Friday for homecoming. The Swedes are 0-2 after falling to Kearney Catholic 38-7 on Friday. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Broken Bow Boys Finish 2nd at Cozad Cross Country Invitational The Broken Bow boys cross country team finished runner-up behind North Platte at the Cozad Invitational Saturday. Bow placed four runners in the top 15 led by Daine Wardyn who was third in a time of 17:40 and Noah Osmond was fourth in a time of 17:56. Brock Oeltjen finished 10th (18:40) and Trey Hurlburt was 12th (18:48). Collin Rooney of Sandhills Valley placed in the top 10 finishing 8th in a time of 18:29. South Loup also competed in the meet and were led by Logan Recoy who finished 25th overall in a time of 19:59. The boys individual champion was Evan Caudy of North Platte in a winning time of 16:28. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE