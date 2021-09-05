Trending local sports in Worcester

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Owls Selected to Finish Second in Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll Westfield, Mass. – The Westfield State women's cross country team was selected second in the 2021 MASCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Owls received three first place votes and came just one-point shy of the top spot. At the 2019 meet, Amy O'Sullivan crossed the line third with a time of 19:24 to earn a spot on the All-Conference squad and help the Owls to the team title. Read more

Ground Attack Keys Second Half Comeback as Football Tops Lancers WORCESTER – The WPI football team found the end zone on all five of their possessions in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points and overcoming a 17-point deficit to defeat Worcester State University 38-20 in the season opener for both teams on Friday evening at Alumni Stadium. WPI gained... Read more

Nine Pirates Named to All-IFL Teams – Presented by Celsius WORCESTER, MA – After a season that saw the Massachusetts Pirates attain the best record of any incoming expansion franchise in the Indoor Football League, nine members of the team have been honored by being named as All-League performers. Wide receiver Thomas Owens, center Jordan McCray, defensive lineman Toby Johnson... Read more

