Trending local sports in Worcester

Worcester, MA

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 4 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Worcester sports. For more stories from the Worcester area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Westfield

Owls Selected to Finish Second in Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Owls Selected to Finish Second in Women's Cross Country Preseason Coaches' Poll

Westfield, Mass. – The Westfield State women's cross country team was selected second in the 2021 MASCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Owls received three first place votes and came just one-point shy of the top spot. At the 2019 meet, Amy O'Sullivan crossed the line third with a time of 19:24 to earn a spot on the All-Conference squad and help the Owls to the team title. Read more

Worcester

Ground Attack Keys Second Half Comeback as Football Tops Lancers

Ground Attack Keys Second Half Comeback as Football Tops Lancers

WORCESTER – The WPI football team found the end zone on all five of their possessions in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points and overcoming a 17-point deficit to defeat Worcester State University 38-20 in the season opener for both teams on Friday evening at Alumni Stadium. WPI gained... Read more

Worcester

Nine Pirates Named to All-IFL Teams – Presented by Celsius

Nine Pirates Named to All-IFL Teams – Presented by Celsius

WORCESTER, MA – After a season that saw the Massachusetts Pirates attain the best record of any incoming expansion franchise in the Indoor Football League, nine members of the team have been honored by being named as All-League performers. Wide receiver Thomas Owens, center Jordan McCray, defensive lineman Toby Johnson... Read more

Grafton

Grafton's Ethan Farrah set to lead WPI wide receiver corps

Grafton's Ethan Farrah set to lead WPI wide receiver corps

WORCESTER — Ethan Farrah played behind a deep, talented and upper-class group of receivers his first two seasons at WPI, and hoped to earn a chance for more playing time last year, but the pandemic wiped out the Engineers’ 2020 football season. This fall, Farrah, a senior, will finally get... Read more

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy