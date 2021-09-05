Cozad sports digest: Top stories today

(COZAD, NE) Cozad-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Cozad blanks Wood River-Shelton WOOD RIVER – An early defensive battle turned lopsided as Cozad (2-0) scored on five of their last seven possessions, shutting out Wood River-Shelton (0-2), 35-0. Cozad struggled out of the gates punting on three straight drives after going three and out. Despite allowing the Silverbacks to drive on to their side of the field eight of their 10 drives, the Haymakers made the stops when they needed them most. Cozad would then see Nolan Wetovick take over, scoring the first touchdown late in the second quarter on a 14 yard run. That would open the flood gates as the Haymakers would continue to find the endzone. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Southern Valley Eagles soar over Cozad Haymakers COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers fell in three volleyball games to the Southern Valley Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 2. Southern Valley would win in the first set, 25-14; 25-21 in the second and 25-16 in the third. Regan Schroeder had five kills and one serving ace, Makaia Baker had one... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite If the North Platte cross country team’s word of the week was “patience,” then senior Evan Caudy didn’t get the memo. Just past the two-mile marker at the Cozad Country Club, Caudy, who was leagues ahead of every other runner, passed the pace golf cart, much to the driver’s surprise. Read more

TRENDING NOW