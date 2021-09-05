CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

Cozad sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 4 days ago

(COZAD, NE) Cozad-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cozad / dawsoncountyjournal.com

Cozad blanks Wood River-Shelton

Cozad blanks Wood River-Shelton

WOOD RIVER – An early defensive battle turned lopsided as Cozad (2-0) scored on five of their last seven possessions, shutting out Wood River-Shelton (0-2), 35-0. Cozad struggled out of the gates punting on three straight drives after going three and out. Despite allowing the Silverbacks to drive on to their side of the field eight of their 10 drives, the Haymakers made the stops when they needed them most. Cozad would then see Nolan Wetovick take over, scoring the first touchdown late in the second quarter on a 14 yard run. That would open the flood gates as the Haymakers would continue to find the endzone. Read more

Cozad / lexch.com

Southern Valley Eagles soar over Cozad Haymakers

Southern Valley Eagles soar over Cozad Haymakers

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers fell in three volleyball games to the Southern Valley Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 2. Southern Valley would win in the first set, 25-14; 25-21 in the second and 25-16 in the third. Regan Schroeder had five kills and one serving ace, Makaia Baker had one... Read more

North Platte / nptelegraph.com

North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite

North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite

If the North Platte cross country team’s word of the week was “patience,” then senior Evan Caudy didn’t get the memo. Just past the two-mile marker at the Cozad Country Club, Caudy, who was leagues ahead of every other runner, passed the pace golf cart, much to the driver’s surprise. Read more

Cozad / northplattepost.com

NPHS Cross Country: 2x champions NPHS successful at Cozad

NPHS Cross Country: 2x champions NPHS successful at Cozad

It was another nice Saturday morning to be able to get out and compete! Both teams ran strong in Cozad and battled for their teammates! We had five girls and six boys all place in the top 20, which helped lead the teams to winning the meet. Saturday was the first time our girls had beaten Kearney in over a decade. Kearney girls are always solid and it’s fun to compete against them. They are well coached and have good runners each year, so it is fun to compete against them a few times each year. The girls have ran very well these first two meets. They are great competitors and want to be better each week. It helps that we returned nearly everyone from last years state qualifying team. Read more

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
