Coldfoot, AK

Your Coldfoot lifestyle news

Posted by 
Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 4 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents. COVID case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have cancelled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future. Read more

Comments
avatar

they should of all wore masks from the start and kept the 6' recommended distance between each students and all the faculty and staff should be vaccinated and masked!

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

wow. shocking. you can't stop lice... covid? shut it down. Ridicous to think kids won't be kids.. dumbasses

1 reply

Anchorage / alaskasnewssource.com

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The nonprofit that operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and two Interior clinics announced Friday it will require its health care staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Foundation Health Partners operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as well as the Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center, a long-term care facility. It said in a press release that it is transitioning its vaccination program from voluntary to required for all health care staff, which includes “employees, students, volunteers, contract personnel, and licensed independent practitioners providing patient care or services at an FHP facility.” Read more

Comments
avatar

Make your decision on the jab be what is best for you and not on a mandate. Remember, if you are between a newborn and 60 and reasonably healthy,

1 like

Fairbanks / newsminer.com

A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after pulling onto an active runway at Fairbanks International Airport last week. Mary Elizabeth Somers, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, authorities were... Read more

Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -It’s International Overdose Awareness week - the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. This campaign is host to many events around the world to remember, without stigma, those who have died of overdose, and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends affected. This year, The... Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

