Hamilton, IN

Top Hamilton sports news

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 4 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hamilton / readthereporter.com

Malone: “I really cannot ask for more”

Malone: “I really cannot ask for more”

Hamilton Southeastern graduate Noah Malone won his second silver medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday in the men’s T12 400-meter run. Malone finished in 47.93 seconds, breaking Josiah Jamison’s U.S. record of 51.40 seconds set back in 2008. Abdeslam Hili (Morocco) took first place in 47.59 seconds, a new world record, and Rouay Jebabli (Tunisia) placed third in 48.01 seconds. Read more

Avon / readthereporter.com

Strong start sends HSE past Avon

Strong start sends HSE past Avon

Hamilton Southeastern got off to an outstanding start in Hoosier Crossroads Conference play on Friday, taking care of Avon 40-13 at TCU Field. The Royals left no doubt in this game, scoring 20 points in each of the first two quarters to hold a 40-0 halftime lead. The first quarter belonged to Southeastern’s ground game, as it scored three rushing touchdowns. Blaine Wertz made a pair of medium-sized runs, with Owen Jones getting a six-yard score in between. Read more

Hamilton / readthereporter.com

Soccer: Guerin Catholic boys stay perfect in CCC play

Soccer: Guerin Catholic boys stay perfect in CCC play

The Guerin Catholic boys soccer team took care of business on a rainy Saturday afternoon, beating Circle City Conference rival Bishop Chatard 3-0 in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The conference showdown was important for two reasons. First, it kept Class 2A No. 1 Guerin Catholic unbeaten in... Read more

Hamilton / readthereporter.com

Royals tennis wins Carroll Invitational

Royals tennis wins Carroll Invitational

The Hamilton Southeastern boys tennis team won the Fort Wayne Carroll Invitational for the second year in a row on Saturday. The No. 2-ranked Royals beat Concord 5-0 in the first round, No. 23 Homestead 5-0 in the second round and the host No. 14 Chargers 4-1 in the championship. Read more

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Sports News
