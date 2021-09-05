Top Hamilton sports news

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Malone: “I really cannot ask for more” Hamilton Southeastern graduate Noah Malone won his second silver medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday in the men’s T12 400-meter run. Malone finished in 47.93 seconds, breaking Josiah Jamison’s U.S. record of 51.40 seconds set back in 2008. Abdeslam Hili (Morocco) took first place in 47.59 seconds, a new world record, and Rouay Jebabli (Tunisia) placed third in 48.01 seconds. Read more

Strong start sends HSE past Avon Hamilton Southeastern got off to an outstanding start in Hoosier Crossroads Conference play on Friday, taking care of Avon 40-13 at TCU Field. The Royals left no doubt in this game, scoring 20 points in each of the first two quarters to hold a 40-0 halftime lead. The first quarter belonged to Southeastern’s ground game, as it scored three rushing touchdowns. Blaine Wertz made a pair of medium-sized runs, with Owen Jones getting a six-yard score in between. Read more

Soccer: Guerin Catholic boys stay perfect in CCC play The Guerin Catholic boys soccer team took care of business on a rainy Saturday afternoon, beating Circle City Conference rival Bishop Chatard 3-0 in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The conference showdown was important for two reasons. First, it kept Class 2A No. 1 Guerin Catholic unbeaten in... Read more

