Concordia sports lineup: What’s trending

Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Concordia area.
SVHS Volleyball vs Thomas More-Prep Marian
5pm - Sept 2, 2021 Abilene Quad Read more
Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia
YORK – Both Concordia University and Destiny Shepherd like to play basketball in the fast lane. So when the York senior signed her letter of intent to become a Bulldog on Monday morning at York High School, Concordia head basketball coach Drew Olson said it best. “She is a perfect... Read more
T-Bird cross country looking to continue recent success in 2021
CONCORDIA - After turning the corner in the past three seasons to find themselves not only atop the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference but also Region VI Champions, the Cloud County Community College cross country teams come into the 2021 season with high hopes and expectations. Of course, it only... Read more
Wamego drops 5OT thriller to Concordia
WAMEGO, Kan. — Leading 40-34, Wamego's defense faced a 4th and goal with the game on the line, but a read option run opened up just enough space for Concordia to tie the game. An extra point later, and the Panthers would take a 41-40 win in 5 overtimes. The... Read more
