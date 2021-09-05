CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Concordia sports lineup: What’s trending

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 4 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Concordia area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

SVHS Volleyball vs Thomas More-Prep Marian

SVHS Volleyball vs Thomas More-Prep Marian

5pm - Sept 2, 2021 Abilene Quad Read more

Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia

Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia

YORK – Both Concordia University and Destiny Shepherd like to play basketball in the fast lane. So when the York senior signed her letter of intent to become a Bulldog on Monday morning at York High School, Concordia head basketball coach Drew Olson said it best. “She is a perfect... Read more

T-Bird cross country looking to continue recent success in 2021

T-Bird cross country looking to continue recent success in 2021

CONCORDIA - After turning the corner in the past three seasons to find themselves not only atop the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference but also Region VI Champions, the Cloud County Community College cross country teams come into the 2021 season with high hopes and expectations. Of course, it only... Read more

Wamego drops 5OT thriller to Concordia

Wamego drops 5OT thriller to Concordia

WAMEGO, Kan. — Leading 40-34, Wamego's defense faced a 4th and goal with the game on the line, but a read option run opened up just enough space for Concordia to tie the game. An extra point later, and the Panthers would take a 41-40 win in 5 overtimes. The... Read more

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

