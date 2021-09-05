Ruidoso sports lineup: What’s trending

(RUIDOSO, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ruidoso area.



WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The $3 Million All American Futurity happens Labor Day at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino. The race is scheduled as the 11th on the 12-race card on Monday and scheduled to go off at about 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The race will also be televised live nationally on the Cowboy Channel and TVG. Read more

Quarter horse jockey Francisco Calderon aims for history in All American Futurity On Monday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. Jockey Francisco Calderon will be on the cusp of history when he leaves the No. 7 post aboard Jess Savin Candy in the All American Futurity. It's not lost on him that he could be one of two jockeys to ever win the Quarter Horse Triple Crown for two-year-olds if Jess Savin Candy beats nine rivals in the world's most well known quarter horse race at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. Read more

All American Derby in Ruidoso will be special moment for Marc Jungers and family When Marc Jungers sends out Flash Riley to the post in Sunday’s running of the All American Derby. It will be a moment long time in the making. Jungers, whose long been associated with racing, will be making his first start as a trainer in an All American Derby when Flash Riley starts from the No. 8 post in Sunday’s 11th race at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. The All American Derby features 10 of the best three-year-old quarter horses in the country. Read more

