Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso sports lineup: What's trending

Ruidoso Post
 4 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ruidoso area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ruidoso sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ruidoso / kcbd.com

WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The $3 Million All American Futurity happens Labor Day at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino. The race is scheduled as the 11th on the 12-race card on Monday and scheduled to go off at about 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The race will also be televised live nationally on the Cowboy Channel and TVG. Read more

Ruidoso / ruidosonews.com

Quarter horse jockey Francisco Calderon aims for history in All American Futurity

On Monday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. Jockey Francisco Calderon will be on the cusp of history when he leaves the No. 7 post aboard Jess Savin Candy in the All American Futurity. It's not lost on him that he could be one of two jockeys to ever win the Quarter Horse Triple Crown for two-year-olds if Jess Savin Candy beats nine rivals in the world's most well known quarter horse race at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. Read more

Ruidoso / ruidosonews.com

All American Derby in Ruidoso will be special moment for Marc Jungers and family

When Marc Jungers sends out Flash Riley to the post in Sunday’s running of the All American Derby. It will be a moment long time in the making. Jungers, whose long been associated with racing, will be making his first start as a trainer in an All American Derby when Flash Riley starts from the No. 8 post in Sunday’s 11th race at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. The All American Derby features 10 of the best three-year-old quarter horses in the country. Read more

Ruidoso / ruidosonews.com

Felix Chavez picks winners for All American Futurity, Oaks and Derby in Ruidoso

What a time it is to be a quarter horse racing fan. On Sunday and Monday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, Triple Crowns could be won in both All American Futurity and All American Derby. And in the All American Oaks, we could witness the final race of... Read more

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

