Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Chadron

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Gordon-Rushville Mustang Volleyball vs. Chadron Cardinals The Mustang volleyball team welcome in the Chadron Cardinals for their 2021 Season Home Opener! Read more

Brand new CSC Sports Road Show & radio event debuting in Chadron next week Eagle Radio and Chadron State Athletics are partnering with local businesses to offer a brand new experience and community event!. Beginning on Wednesday, September 8 the CSC Sports Road Show presented by Security First Bank will be held at the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub in downtown Chadron offering Eagle fans, Double Q Country listeners and area residents the opportunity to come out and enjoy a Business-After-Hours style evening while getting to visit with CSC coaches, players and fellow fans. Read more

Chadron Takes Down Gordon-Rushville In Four Sets The Chadron High volleyball team bounced back from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss with a big win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12. Tatum Bailey had a ridiculous night at the net with 22 kills on a .327 hitting percentage. Demi Ferguson, Marlee Pinnt, and Kenlie Boeselager had 5 kills... Read more

