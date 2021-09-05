CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Chadron

Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 4 days ago

(CHADRON, NE) Chadron-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Chadron sports. For more stories from the Chadron area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Gordon / youtube.com

Gordon-Rushville Mustang Volleyball vs. Chadron Cardinals

Gordon-Rushville Mustang Volleyball vs. Chadron Cardinals

The Mustang volleyball team welcome in the Chadron Cardinals for their 2021 Season Home Opener! Read more

Chadron / panhandlepost.com

Brand new CSC Sports Road Show & radio event debuting in Chadron next week

Brand new CSC Sports Road Show & radio event debuting in Chadron next week

Eagle Radio and Chadron State Athletics are partnering with local businesses to offer a brand new experience and community event!. Beginning on Wednesday, September 8 the CSC Sports Road Show presented by Security First Bank will be held at the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub in downtown Chadron offering Eagle fans, Double Q Country listeners and area residents the opportunity to come out and enjoy a Business-After-Hours style evening while getting to visit with CSC coaches, players and fellow fans. Read more

Chadron / chadronradio.com

Chadron Takes Down Gordon-Rushville In Four Sets

Chadron Takes Down Gordon-Rushville In Four Sets

The Chadron High volleyball team bounced back from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss with a big win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12. Tatum Bailey had a ridiculous night at the net with 22 kills on a .327 hitting percentage. Demi Ferguson, Marlee Pinnt, and Kenlie Boeselager had 5 kills... Read more

Chadron / panhandlepost.com

One of RMAC's best, Wilson believes CSC in store for strong season

One of RMAC's best, Wilson believes CSC in store for strong season

CHADRON, Neb. -- September 2, 2021 -- College athletic teams often don't know what they're getting when they add a transfer to the roster. Some pan out, others don't. It took a while, but time has proven that the Chadron State football team hit the jackpot when it landed Travis Wilson of Fresno, Calif. Read more

Chadron News Alert

Chadron News Alert

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

