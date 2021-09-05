Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Chadron
(CHADRON, NE) Chadron-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Gordon-Rushville Mustang Volleyball vs. Chadron Cardinals
The Mustang volleyball team welcome in the Chadron Cardinals for their 2021 Season Home Opener! Read more
Brand new CSC Sports Road Show & radio event debuting in Chadron next week
Eagle Radio and Chadron State Athletics are partnering with local businesses to offer a brand new experience and community event!. Beginning on Wednesday, September 8 the CSC Sports Road Show presented by Security First Bank will be held at the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub in downtown Chadron offering Eagle fans, Double Q Country listeners and area residents the opportunity to come out and enjoy a Business-After-Hours style evening while getting to visit with CSC coaches, players and fellow fans. Read more
Chadron Takes Down Gordon-Rushville In Four Sets
The Chadron High volleyball team bounced back from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss with a big win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12. Tatum Bailey had a ridiculous night at the net with 22 kills on a .327 hitting percentage. Demi Ferguson, Marlee Pinnt, and Kenlie Boeselager had 5 kills... Read more
One of RMAC's best, Wilson believes CSC in store for strong season
CHADRON, Neb. -- September 2, 2021 -- College athletic teams often don't know what they're getting when they add a transfer to the roster. Some pan out, others don't. It took a while, but time has proven that the Chadron State football team hit the jackpot when it landed Travis Wilson of Fresno, Calif. Read more
