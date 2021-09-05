Sports wrap: Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sioux Center area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sioux Center sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women’s volleyball team won its sixth straight match to start the season Wednesday with a 3-0 match win over the Briar Cliff Chargers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. The Defenders won by set scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-19. The Defenders used a... Read more

Kampman Leads Women's Cross Country Team at Auggie The Dordt University women's cross country team finished ninth among 27 teams at the Augustan Twilight meet held tonight at the Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Competing against several NCAA D-I and D-II teams, the Defenders were second among the NAIA teams with 264 points, just behind GPAC rival Concordia. The University of South Dakota claimed the team title with 70 points, edging both South Dakota State and Augustana (83pts). Read more

Men's Cross Country Places Third at Auggie Twilight The Dordt University men's cross country team opened their 2021 season with a third place finish at the Augustana Twilight held tonight at the Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Competing in one of the largest meets of the season and one that featured several NCAA D-I and D-II... Read more

