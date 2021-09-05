CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sports wrap: Sioux Center

Posted by 
Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 4 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sioux Center area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sioux Center sports. For more stories from the Sioux Center area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sioux Center / siouxcityjournal.com

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women’s volleyball team won its sixth straight match to start the season Wednesday with a 3-0 match win over the Briar Cliff Chargers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. The Defenders won by set scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-19. The Defenders used a... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sioux Center / dordt.edu

Kampman Leads Women's Cross Country Team at Auggie

Kampman Leads Women's Cross Country Team at Auggie

The Dordt University women's cross country team finished ninth among 27 teams at the Augustan Twilight meet held tonight at the Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Competing against several NCAA D-I and D-II teams, the Defenders were second among the NAIA teams with 264 points, just behind GPAC rival Concordia. The University of South Dakota claimed the team title with 70 points, edging both South Dakota State and Augustana (83pts). Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sioux Center / dordt.edu

Men's Cross Country Places Third at Auggie Twilight

Men's Cross Country Places Third at Auggie Twilight

The Dordt University men's cross country team opened their 2021 season with a third place finish at the Augustana Twilight held tonight at the Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. Competing in one of the largest meets of the season and one that featured several NCAA D-I and D-II... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sioux Center / youtube.com

SportsZone - Part 3 - 9/3/2021

SportsZone - Part 3 - 9/3/2021

SportsZone - Part 3 - 9/3/2021 Read more

Comments / 0

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
54
Followers
248
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy