Buffalo, WY

The lineup: Sports news in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 4 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Buffalo area.

Buffalo / sheridanmedia.com

Big Football Games for the Broncs, Rams and Eagles / Cowboys Host Bobcats Saturday

Big Football Games for the Broncs, Rams and Eagles / Cowboys Host Bobcats Saturday

BRONC FOOTBALL – The Bronc football team will host Cheyenne South tonight we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM the First Federal bank and trust pregame show starts at 5:30 with kickoff at 6:00. Broncs Head coach Jeff Mowry says one of the big... Read more

Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard and Standings Week 1 2021

Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard and Standings Week 1 2021

A total of five games resulted in a forfeit as a result of concerns over covid, illness, or injuries. 4A Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 10th at Cheyenne Central at 6pm. 2A Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 10th at Wheatland at 6pm. 2A... Read more

Cody / codyenterprise.com

Cody golfers finish regular season in Buffalo

Cody golfers finish regular season in Buffalo

The Cody boys golf team is prepared to defend its 3A West title Friday at Pinedale, but just in case the Broncs and Fillies will be heading down to the 9-hole course a day early to get in one more practice round. In a way, it’s a make up after... Read more

Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Boys And Girls Cross Country Teams Win Spearfish Invite; TR at Spearfish and BH At Buffalo

Sheridan Boys And Girls Cross Country Teams Win Spearfish Invite; TR at Spearfish and BH At Buffalo

Austin Akers, Robby Miller and Reese Cahrest finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively for the boys while Abby Newton, Ella Kessner and Maggie Turpin finished 2nd, 5th and 6th for the girls, as both Sheridan Cross Country teams won the Spearfish, SD Invitational. Tongue River competed at the same meet. Read more

