Monahans, TX

Monahans sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 4 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Monahans sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Monahans High School Zachary Carter named NewsWest9 Athlete of the Week

MONAHANS, Texas — Zachary Carter, a junior student athlete at Monahans High School, lives with spina bifida, a birth condition where the spine doesn't fully develop. Carter hasn't let this condition stop him from competing in sporting events such as track and field and football. Carter competed in the UIL state track meet in May 2020 and has won several medals throughout his athletic career. Read more

GOTW: Andrews vs Monahans

Game of the Week: Andrews vs Monahans See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more

CBS7 Fan(s) of the Week

The Monahans Loboes are the CBS7 Band of the Week!. Fort Stockton defeats Alpine 46-10. Midland Christian defeats El Paso Franklin 51-20. Permian defeats Midway 57-41. Read more

Monahans outlasts Andrews

The Monahans (2-0) defeated Andrews (0-2), 35-20. Read more

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

