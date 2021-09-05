Nebraska City sports lineup: What’s trending

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Nebraska City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Nebraska City sports. For more stories from the Nebraska City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Pioneer CC runs at D.C. West Runners from Nebraska City traveled to Waterloo to take on the Sycamore Farms course at the Douglas County West Invite on Sept. 2. Lincoln Pius X won the boys' meet with Elkhorn North finishing runner up. Nebraska City's boys' team placed 6th in the 12 team meet with 88 points. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Blair's big inning lifts Bears over NCHS A five-run inning broke open a tight game and led Blair to a 10-3 victory over the Nebraska City softball team, handing the Pioneers just their third loss of the season, on Thursday, Sept. 2 at the NC Softball Complex. Hitting for NC were Emilee Marth, two singles; Kendyl Schmitz,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Lourdes star Miller says accepting Nebraska walk-on offer 'a dream come true' (Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic senior Blake Miller followed up a sterling performance last Friday night with a life-changing decision. Just days after leading the Knights to a state-ranked win over Falls City Sacred Heart, Miller announced he will walk-on to the University of Nebraska. “I went up there... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE