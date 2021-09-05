Sports wrap-up: Top stories in York
(YORK, NE) York-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Dukes' Piper Fernau wins York Golf Invite
YORK – The York Invite got started Thursday under overcast skies and a strong threat of rain. The rain held off for the most part and the teams were able to complete their 18-holes at the York Invite played at York Country Club. The Northwest Vikings, led by the 2-3... Read more
Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia
YORK – Both Concordia University and Destiny Shepherd like to play basketball in the fast lane. So when the York senior signed her letter of intent to become a Bulldog on Monday morning at York High School, Concordia head basketball coach Drew Olson said it best. “She is a perfect... Read more
Aurora survives York in five
Feeding on its home crowd during Homecoming week, the end result was sweet for Aurora. The Lady Huskies rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat York in five sets, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20 and 15-6 Thursday night. The fourth set was tooth and nail until Aurora scored six of eight... Read more
Aurora outlasts Dukes in volleyball five-setter
AURORA – The York Dukes battled until the end, but the Aurora Huskies proved to be too much Thursday night, winning each of the final two sets to prevail in a five-set thriller. The Huskies started the match on the right foot, taking the opening set 25-17 thanks to a... Read more
