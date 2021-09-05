CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in York

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 4 days ago

(YORK, NE) York-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

York / yorknewstimes.com

Dukes' Piper Fernau wins York Golf Invite

Dukes' Piper Fernau wins York Golf Invite

YORK – The York Invite got started Thursday under overcast skies and a strong threat of rain. The rain held off for the most part and the teams were able to complete their 18-holes at the York Invite played at York Country Club. The Northwest Vikings, led by the 2-3... Read more

York / yorknewstimes.com

Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia

Destiny Shepherd joins up for hoops at Concordia

YORK – Both Concordia University and Destiny Shepherd like to play basketball in the fast lane. So when the York senior signed her letter of intent to become a Bulldog on Monday morning at York High School, Concordia head basketball coach Drew Olson said it best. “She is a perfect... Read more

Aurora / auroranewsregister.com

Aurora survives York in five

Aurora survives York in five

Feeding on its home crowd during Homecoming week, the end result was sweet for Aurora. The Lady Huskies rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat York in five sets, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20 and 15-6 Thursday night. The fourth set was tooth and nail until Aurora scored six of eight... Read more

Aurora / yorknewstimes.com

Aurora outlasts Dukes in volleyball five-setter

Aurora outlasts Dukes in volleyball five-setter

AURORA – The York Dukes battled until the end, but the Aurora Huskies proved to be too much Thursday night, winning each of the final two sets to prevail in a five-set thriller. The Huskies started the match on the right foot, taking the opening set 25-17 thanks to a... Read more

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

