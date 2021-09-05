CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Houghton / umdbulldogs.com

EARLY GOALS FROM THE HUSKIES PROVE TOO MUCH FOR THE BULLDOGS, FALL 4-0 IN SEASON OPENER

EARLY GOALS FROM THE HUSKIES PROVE TOO MUCH FOR THE BULLDOGS, FALL 4-0 IN SEASON OPENER

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer program opened its 2021 season in Houghton, Michigan this evening against the Michigan Tech Huskies. Early goals from the Huskies in the third, seventh, and fourteenth minutes of the game would prove too much for the Bulldogs to overcome as the team eventually fell 4-0. The Huskies pressed early, forcing captainSophia Grenz to make a save in the first minute of the game. The Huskies opened the scoring in the third minute, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner of the net from a throw in. Michigan Tech would double its lead to 2-0 in the seventh minute, scoring off a corner kick. A third goal from the Huskies would come in the 14th minute from the edge of the box, and a fourth would come in the 25th minute, again from a corner kick. Read more

Houghton / upmatters.com

NMU Volleyball Sees Victory on Day One of Keweenaw Classic

NMU Volleyball Sees Victory on Day One of Keweenaw Classic

HOUGHTON, Mich. – It was a matchup of two teams receiving votes in the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll as Northern Michigan University volleyball opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota State University-Mankato at the Keweenaw Classic hosted by Michigan Technological University. The Mavericks got... Read more

Houghton / youtube.com

Sports Zone Episode 2 In the Zone

Sports Zone Episode 2 In the Zone

Sports Zone Episode 2 In the Zone Read more

Houghton / umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS FALL IN SEASON OPENER

BULLDOGS FALL IN SEASON OPENER

HOUGHTON, Mich. -- The No. 7 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs opened up the season on the road against the Michigan Tech Huskies. The Bulldogs fell 0-3 (18-25, 25-27, 23-25) to the Huskies in a hard fought match. The Bulldogs struggled in the attack tonight, finishing with a kill... Read more

