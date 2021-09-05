Trending lifestyle headlines in Moab

Dome Plateau Trail Moab, Utah Polaris Pro SxS Adventure

Dome Plateau is an exciting trail to explore just north of Moab, Ut. We explored the area on a new Polaris Pro XP 4 SxS. The trail features large cliffs and alcoves, an impressive arch, cave springs cowboy camp, mine ruins, and an expansive overlook of the Professor Valley / Castel Valley area. The trail begins at the historic old Dewey Bridge parking area just off of UT Hwy 128. The excitement begins right at the start as you must navigate your way from Dewey Bridge to the top of Dome Plateau over a rough but not difficult trail. Once the top of the plateau is reached the first side trail you will see goes to an huge alcove and is worth exploring. After leaving the alcove you will traverse the open expanse of Dome Plateau with huge striped cliffs to your right and views of the La Sal Mountains on your left. It isn't long until you drop down into a small wash that leads to La Boca Arch. La Boca Arch is a medium to large sized arch with a maze of rocks to climb on and explore. Since the arch is only a very short hike from the trail, it is an ideal place to make a lunch stop. Next you will come to the overlook of the Colorado River and many of Moab's most famous landmarks include Fisher Towers, Top of the World Trail, La Sal Mountains, Professor Valley and Castle Valley. There are number of interesting side trails in the area and you can spend many hours exploring the area. The exact route one takes doesn't really matter to finish the loop. The next and most interesting stop on our journey was the Cave Springs area. The area is very scenic and features a few very larger alcove caves. Some are actually fairly deep. Plan to spend a little time taking in the sites and exploring the caves. There was not much water present during our trip but there are water troughs that are were feed by the springs for the live stock that graze on the Dome Plateau pasture. There is a fun sand dune trail with some challenging climbs right next to the caves. You will return to Dewey Bridge via the Kokopelli Trail after your stop at Cave Springs. However, this doesn't have to be the end of your journey. There are lots of additional mining roads in the area and a few old mining cabins in the area. If you are planning a trip to the Moab, Ut area either to ride Side by Side UTVs or just to visit Arches National Park and Canyonlands National park for some hiking we hope you will consider spending your vacation in one of our vacation rentals at https://www.MoabAdventureCondo.com Our vacation rentals are my roomier than hotel rooms and are competitively priced. --TIMESPAMPS-- 00:00 Dome Plateau Trail Moab, Utah Polaris Pro SxS Adventure 00:20 Dewey Bridge Trail Starts 01:12 Dome Plateau Alcove 02:20 La Boca Arch on Dome Plateau 04:08 Dome Plateau Overlook 04:45 Cave Springs on Dome Plateau 06:50 Kokopelli Trail on Dome Plateau Entro Music by https://www.bensound.com/ Read more