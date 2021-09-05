What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Big Rapids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 4 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Big Rapids, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Big Rapids / 9and10news.com

Let The Smell of BBQ Lure You Into The Yellow Window & Little Brown Sack Deli!

Let The Smell of BBQ Lure You Into The Yellow Window & Little Brown Sack Deli!

There’s a little bit of everything here at The Yellow Window and Little Brown Sack Deli in Big Rapids!. Under new ownership, the Springs have taken over the store a few months ago. Unique gifts, antique furniture, crafts, home goods, jewelry, and more are available for purchase! Local Michigan artisans are featured all over the store, adding a homey vibe to the place. Read more

Big Rapids / manisteenews.com

A sweet treat: Ferris Founder's Day cools down with ice cream social

A sweet treat: Ferris Founder's Day cools down with ice cream social

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University students and staff gathered in Robinson Quad for a resource fair and ice cream social Thursday afternoon. The event was part of the university's annual Founder's Day celebration. Read more

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids bow hunter eyes another successful season

Big Rapids bow hunter eyes another successful season

BIG RAPIDS -- Don Morris can't wait for another season of bow hunting. The Big Rapids resident is an avid archery hunter during deer season. In 2018, he bagged an 8-pointer with an 17 1/2-inch spread and took second place in the Pioneer's Big Buck contest. He's been using a... Read more

Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Out to lunch with Joe: Wild Rose Cafe

Out to lunch with Joe: Wild Rose Cafe

BIG RAPIDS — When it comes to places to eat, there are so many “hidden” gems within the confines of Big Rapids and, indeed, greater Mecosta County. Of course, I chose to put quotations around hidden in the previous sentence because, even though they are small, locally owned establishments, they are famous in their own right to the people who matter most: the customers. Read more

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

