Fort Payne, AL

Trending sports headlines in Fort Payne

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 4 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Payne sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fort Payne / weisradio.com

Sand Rock drops two tightly-contested volleyball matches, rebounds against Fort Payne

Sand Rock drops two tightly-contested volleyball matches, rebounds against Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE – Sand Rock dropped two of three volleyball matches in a quad-match at Fort Payne on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats (14-2) lost a tight contest to Plainview (25-23, 21-25, 13-15) and fell to Southside (16-25, 25-13, 11-15) before rebounding against Fort Payne (25-20, 22-25, 15-8). McKenna Ballenger collected 77 assists and 30 digs. Caley Garrett posted 72 digs. Lanie Henderson came away with 27 kills and five blocks. Katelyn St.Clair delivered 20 kills, 19 digs, and four blocks. Jadyn Foster contributed 19 kills, 18 digs and five aces. Jacey Stephens had 13 kills and three blocks. Chloe Stephens finished with 12 kills and 17 digs.

Fort Payne / times-journal.com

Fort Payne takes losses in home opener

Fort Payne takes losses in home opener

In its home opener, the Fort Payne volleyball team took losses against Southside-Gadsden, Plainview and Sand Rock, respectively, at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night. The Wildcats took a 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) loss to Southside in their opening match. Cooper Garrett tallied seven kills with six assists and three blocks, Natalie Hotalen added eight assists and five digs, and Anna Banks chipped in nine digs and Madisyn Hill seven. Lily Jackson finished with four digs and three kills and Sophie Beason had four kills and two blocks.

Arab / cullmantribune.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab picks up 20-7 region win at Fort Payne

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab picks up 20-7 region win at Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – After dropping a tight game on the road against Guntersville last week, Arab was back on the road Friday night looking to bounce back with a region win at Fort Payne. The Knights were able to do just that, putting together a stellar defensive performance and collecting a 20-7 win over the Wildcats.

Fort Payne / times-journal.com

Wildcats fall to Knights in region opener

Wildcats fall to Knights in region opener

Jake Barnes tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Adame, accounting for Fort Payne's lone score in a penalty-laden 20-7 loss to the Arab Knights in a Class 6A, Region 7 opening game at Fort Payne High School's Wildcat Stadium on Friday night. Penalties plagued both teams throughout the night,...

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

