Trending sports headlines in Fort Payne

Sand Rock drops two tightly-contested volleyball matches, rebounds against Fort Payne FORT PAYNE – Sand Rock dropped two of three volleyball matches in a quad-match at Fort Payne on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats (14-2) lost a tight contest to Plainview (25-23, 21-25, 13-15) and fell to Southside (16-25, 25-13, 11-15) before rebounding against Fort Payne (25-20, 22-25, 15-8). McKenna Ballenger collected 77 assists and 30 digs. Caley Garrett posted 72 digs. Lanie Henderson came away with 27 kills and five blocks. Katelyn St.Clair delivered 20 kills, 19 digs, and four blocks. Jadyn Foster contributed 19 kills, 18 digs and five aces. Jacey Stephens had 13 kills and three blocks. Chloe Stephens finished with 12 kills and 17 digs. Read more

Fort Payne takes losses in home opener In its home opener, the Fort Payne volleyball team took losses against Southside-Gadsden, Plainview and Sand Rock, respectively, at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night. The Wildcats took a 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) loss to Southside in their opening match. Cooper Garrett tallied seven kills with six assists and three blocks, Natalie Hotalen added eight assists and five digs, and Anna Banks chipped in nine digs and Madisyn Hill seven. Lily Jackson finished with four digs and three kills and Sophie Beason had four kills and two blocks. Read more

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab picks up 20-7 region win at Fort Payne FORT PAYNE, Ala. – After dropping a tight game on the road against Guntersville last week, Arab was back on the road Friday night looking to bounce back with a region win at Fort Payne. The Knights were able to do just that, putting together a stellar defensive performance and collecting a 20-7 win over the Wildcats. Read more

