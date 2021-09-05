CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Belle Glade

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 4 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Belle Glade, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / sun-sentinel.com

COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines

By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more

Comments
avatar

If only the virus would take out all the politicians, bankers and the big Pharma it would be the cure to this bio weapon designed to destroy businesses, families and enslave the youth! This is they’re start of the Great Reset which should be called the Great Lie!

11 likes 14 replies

avatar

Funny thing is, all the people saying “Back the Blue” are the same people not getting vaccinated and are the biggest threat to the cops.

13 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

Palm Beach County / palmbeachpost.com

Frustration over DeSantis antics grows

Please ask Gov. DeSantis to come to Palm Beach County and instead of photo ops, press conferences and selfies, spend a day in the overfilled intensive care units and emergency rooms. Half of the deaths could have been prevented if people wore masks. We cannot hide, deny or minimize this... Read more

Comments
avatar

there is literally no frustration over him, most people love him. The people that need the government to get them through their daily life or the ones that don't like him. He's literally fighting for your right to do what you choose, and you're fighting that?

2 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

time for this governor to go. now he wants to do what they did in Texas a out abortions. Be prepared your guns are next

2 likes 1 reply

Delray Beach / thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Board recommends Doc’s be on Register of Historic Places

Doc’s, the beloved eatery that harkens back to the fast food franchises that popped up across the nation after World War II, should be preserved for future generations, the Historic Preservation Board decided on Sept. 1. In a 5-1 vote, the board recommended that Doc’s All American be listed on... Read more

Palm Beach County / palmbeachpost.com

Perfect score: No inspections violations for these 29 Palm Beach County restaurants

Cinemark Palace 20, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton. Boomers, 3100 Airport Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 11383 Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton. Biergarten, 309 Via De Palmas, Boca Raton. La Villetta, 4351 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Free pizza:College football fans score a free pie at Blaze Pizza. Read more

Comments
avatar

You see these Restaurants know where Violation is and that where the leave the Plane brown package for inspection

