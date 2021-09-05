What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Belle Glade
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Belle Glade, from fashion updates to viral videos.
COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines
By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more
If only the virus would take out all the politicians, bankers and the big Pharma it would be the cure to this bio weapon designed to destroy businesses, families and enslave the youth! This is they’re start of the Great Reset which should be called the Great Lie!
Funny thing is, all the people saying “Back the Blue” are the same people not getting vaccinated and are the biggest threat to the cops.
Frustration over DeSantis antics grows
Please ask Gov. DeSantis to come to Palm Beach County and instead of photo ops, press conferences and selfies, spend a day in the overfilled intensive care units and emergency rooms. Half of the deaths could have been prevented if people wore masks. We cannot hide, deny or minimize this... Read more
there is literally no frustration over him, most people love him. The people that need the government to get them through their daily life or the ones that don't like him. He's literally fighting for your right to do what you choose, and you're fighting that?
time for this governor to go. now he wants to do what they did in Texas a out abortions. Be prepared your guns are next
Delray Beach: Board recommends Doc’s be on Register of Historic Places
Doc’s, the beloved eatery that harkens back to the fast food franchises that popped up across the nation after World War II, should be preserved for future generations, the Historic Preservation Board decided on Sept. 1. In a 5-1 vote, the board recommended that Doc’s All American be listed on... Read more
Perfect score: No inspections violations for these 29 Palm Beach County restaurants
Cinemark Palace 20, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton. Boomers, 3100 Airport Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 11383 Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton. Biergarten, 309 Via De Palmas, Boca Raton. La Villetta, 4351 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Free pizza:College football fans score a free pie at Blaze Pizza. Read more
You see these Restaurants know where Violation is and that where the leave the Plane brown package for inspection