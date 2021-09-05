What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Belle Glade

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Belle Glade, from fashion updates to viral videos.

COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more

Frustration over DeSantis antics grows Please ask Gov. DeSantis to come to Palm Beach County and instead of photo ops, press conferences and selfies, spend a day in the overfilled intensive care units and emergency rooms. Half of the deaths could have been prevented if people wore masks. We cannot hide, deny or minimize this... Read more

Delray Beach: Board recommends Doc’s be on Register of Historic Places Doc’s, the beloved eatery that harkens back to the fast food franchises that popped up across the nation after World War II, should be preserved for future generations, the Historic Preservation Board decided on Sept. 1. In a 5-1 vote, the board recommended that Doc’s All American be listed on... Read more

