Payson, AZ

Payson sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 4 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Gridders face big challenge at Eastmark

Gridders face big challenge at Eastmark

After opening the football season with a homecoming victory over Chino Valley, the Longhorns travel to Mesa tonight to take on an Eastmark team that should prove to be a big challenge. The Firebirds (0-1) showed off a potent offense in dropping a 49-42 shootout at Mohave Valley River Valley. Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Eastmark scores three touchdowns in final quarter in comeback win over Payson

Eastmark scores three touchdowns in final quarter in comeback win over Payson

Payson’s football team led host Mesa Eastmark 10-0 through three quarters on Friday night. But Gianni Mascolino threw three touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Firebirds to a 19-16 come-from-behind victory. Payson’s defense dominated the game early as both offenses struggled to score. The Longhorns led by... Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Harrier boys could be best in years

Harrier boys could be best in years

Payson struggles to field a full boys cross country team year after year. They featured just three a year ago. But 2021 promises to be quite different since as many as a dozen boys have joined the team. “We have tons of boys this year,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball.... Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Harrier boys could be best in years

Harrier boys could be best in years

Payson struggles to field a full boys cross country team year after year. They featured just three a year ago. But 2021 promises to be quite different since as many as a dozen boys have joined the team. “We have tons of boys this year,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball.... Read more

