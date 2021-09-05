CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Trending sports headlines in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
 4 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Uvalde sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Uvalde / youtube.com

C.C. Winn Mavericks vs Uvalde Coyotes | 09.03.2021 @ 7:00 P.M. | iVision

C.C. Winn Mavericks vs Uvalde Coyotes | 09.03.2021 @ 7:00 P.M. | iVision

--------------------- Contact Info ---------------------------- Eagle Pass ISD 587 Madison St., Eagle Pass TX 78852 Phone: 830-773-5181 ----------------------- Socials -------------------------------- facebook.com/EPISDiVision youtube: Eagle Pass ISD twitter.com/eaglepassisd instagram.com/eagle_pass_isd -------------------------------------------------------------- Read more

Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Coyotes lose hard-fought decision

Coyotes lose hard-fought decision

Down by 13 points early on, the Uvalde Coyotes battled back to cut the halftime scoring deficit to 13-7. They pulled to within three points of the Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks in the third period, but the Mavs scored two touchdowns and held off the Coyotes the rest of the way to post a 34-18 football victory Friday night at Eagle Pass. Read more

Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Uvaldeans face Devine in tennis rematch

Uvaldeans face Devine in tennis rematch

The Uvalde High School tennis team will play its second District 29-4A dual-team tennis match of the season Thursday when they host the Devine Warhorses and Arabians. Action will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Uvalde High School’s Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. Last month, UHS bested Devine, 13-6, in a non-district... Read more

Hondo / uvaldeleadernews.com

Coyotes, Hondo vie in football Saturday

Coyotes, Hondo vie in football Saturday

The date for the varsity football game between the Uvalde Coyotes and the Hondo Owls has been changed to next Saturday,. Originally, the game was set to be played on Friday night, but because of a shortage of game officials caused by the COVID-19 surge, the game was moved to Saturday. Read more

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

