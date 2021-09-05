Your Brookings lifestyle news

(BROOKINGS, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Brookings, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Operation Sunflower relocates pets affected by Hurricane Ida to South Dakota BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A bunch of pets were flown out of the hurricane flood zone in Lafayette, Louisiana today. They arrived in Sioux Falls this morning and then traveled to animal shelters throughout the region. Here's a look at Operation Sunflower. "Look at you. Welcome to South Dakota.". Moiria...

College town mayors in South Dakota wrestle with rising COVID-19 counts as students return VERMILLION, S.D. — College students have returned to campuses across South Dakota, and so has the coronavirus. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, the latest South Dakota Department of Health numbers show roughly 30% of the 5,688 people currently infected with the virus fall between the ages of 10 and 30. While the vast majority (over 70%) of the 230 people hospitalized as of Thursday, Sept. 2, are above the age of 50, only about 40% of college-age persons are vaccinated.

One COVID-19 death reported Friday in South Dakota; active cases near 6000 One COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota Friday. The total is now 2072. Active cases in Brookings County increase by 12 and are at 183. Sixteen new cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 4541. Recovered cases are at 4321. There have been 37 deaths in Brookings County. The County is in the "high" community spread category.

