Hannibal, MO

Trending sports headlines in Hannibal

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 4 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hannibal area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Hannibal / hannibal.net

Hannibal bounces back with win over Kirksville

Hannibal bounces back with win over Kirksville

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer team bounced back from a tough season-opening loss against QND to defeat Kirksville 8-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday. “It’s good to get a win and obviously with eight goals, it seems like we did really well,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “We did a good job of finishing. We played defense really well and had moments where we knocked the ball around well.” Read more

Hannibal / hannibal.net

Hannibal edges Palmyra in close match

Hannibal edges Palmyra in close match

HANNIBAL — Both Hannibal and Palmyra entered Thursday’s girls tennis match as evenly matched teams and it showed on the court with the Pirates edging the Panthers 5-4. Hannibal assistant coach Tony Kuse said his team fought hard in Thursday’s close win over Palmyra. “They take it seriously,” Kuse said.... Read more

Hannibal / bethelathletics.com

Cats Travel to Hannibal LaGrange

Cats Travel to Hannibal LaGrange

HANNIBAL, Mo. -The Bethel Wildcats travel to Hannibal, Missouri Saturday for a 4 p.m. match-up against the Hannibal LaGrange University Trojans. Bethel is 1-0 while HLG is 1-1 on the year. It will be the third meeting between the two programs with the series tied at one each. Live stats: Read more

Jefferson City / newstribune.com

Goal Lines: Jays hitting the road to take on Hannibal

Goal Lines: Jays hitting the road to take on Hannibal

Jefferson City football had a tough start to the season against Class 5 powerhouse Chaminade, but it doesn't get easier this week against Class 4 power Hannibal in Week 2. "We were at a meeting not too long ago and a coach from another school walked up and said that, 'Hey, I just wanted to tell you, your schedule is brutal,'" Jefferson City coach Damon Wells said. Read more

