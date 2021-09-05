Trending sports headlines in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hannibal area.

Hannibal bounces back with win over Kirksville HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer team bounced back from a tough season-opening loss against QND to defeat Kirksville 8-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday. “It’s good to get a win and obviously with eight goals, it seems like we did really well,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “We did a good job of finishing. We played defense really well and had moments where we knocked the ball around well.” Read more

Hannibal edges Palmyra in close match HANNIBAL — Both Hannibal and Palmyra entered Thursday’s girls tennis match as evenly matched teams and it showed on the court with the Pirates edging the Panthers 5-4. Hannibal assistant coach Tony Kuse said his team fought hard in Thursday’s close win over Palmyra. “They take it seriously,” Kuse said.... Read more

Cats Travel to Hannibal LaGrange HANNIBAL, Mo. -The Bethel Wildcats travel to Hannibal, Missouri Saturday for a 4 p.m. match-up against the Hannibal LaGrange University Trojans. Bethel is 1-0 while HLG is 1-1 on the year. It will be the third meeting between the two programs with the series tied at one each. Live stats: Read more

