Nogales, AZ

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Nogales

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 4 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Life in Nogales has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Nogales area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Nogales

Weekly COVID-19 update: 80 new cases, one death, one hospitalization

Weekly COVID-19 update: 80 new cases, one death, one hospitalization

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents during the week leading up to Thursday. Of those cases, 30 were in people 19 or younger and 32 were among the 20-to-44 age group. Another 13 cases involved people ages 45-64 and five more were in community members 65 or older. Read more

Nogales

NUSD conducting group COVID-19 testing

NUSD conducting group COVID-19 testing

Some Nogales schools began conducting voluntary group COVID-19 screenings, called “pooled testing,” this week. In an email sent Thursday, Nogales Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto said “a few” test pools had already come up positive, and follow-up individual testing found two people who had asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. “The... Read more

Tucson

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more

people have become so full of themselves because of the anonymity of the internet and the ability to tell someone that they are whomever they want themselves to be and speak as if they are experts on topics they are not experts of. I've seen a few who have the audacity to debate the real experts and they are made to look like complete fools to anyone with any knowledge on the subject in question but in the mind of the Walter Mitty type...they are the expert and they won. that's what you call subscribing to your own bullshit. guy believes he really is a scientist. bet he didn't graduate high school. why he owns his own business.

if you don't follow the rules of the school your kid should not be allowed in that school district. private school you might be okay. anyone taking ties to take the prisoners should be never allowed near a school again. not to mention what kind of little b**** takes two other men with him to talk to a principal about a child

Nogales

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy