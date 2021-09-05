What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Life in Nogales has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Weekly COVID-19 update: 80 new cases, one death, one hospitalization The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents during the week leading up to Thursday. Of those cases, 30 were in people 19 or younger and 32 were among the 20-to-44 age group. Another 13 cases involved people ages 45-64 and five more were in community members 65 or older. Read more

NUSD conducting group COVID-19 testing Some Nogales schools began conducting voluntary group COVID-19 screenings, called “pooled testing,” this week. In an email sent Thursday, Nogales Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto said “a few” test pools had already come up positive, and follow-up individual testing found two people who had asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. “The... Read more

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more

