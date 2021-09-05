Top Sikeston sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston-area sports are on the move — and we've been watching the scene non-stop.

Dexter / semoball.com

Dexter overcomes early deficit to beat improving Sikeston 6-3

Dexter overcomes early deficit to beat improving Sikeston 6-3

DEXTER — The Dexter and Sikeston girls tennis teams experienced breakthrough performances Thursday at T.S. Hill Middle School. Sikeston won its first matches of the season, and Dexter’s No. 1 singles player Julianna Rivera “broke through” her shoes. Rivera won a key match against Sikeston’s Mackenzie Conway 8-6 for the... Read more

Sikeston / standard-democrat.com

Sikeston set to host championship college rodeo

Sikeston set to host championship college rodeo

The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will be held Oct. 14-16. The event co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and... Read more

Sikeston / youtube.com

Sikeston High School Football vs Dexter High School

Sikeston High School Football vs Dexter High School

Sikeston High School Football vs Dexter High School Read more

Sikeston / semoball.com

Sikeston capitalizes on turnovers, holds off Dexter 11-9

Sikeston capitalizes on turnovers, holds off Dexter 11-9

SIKESTON — The momentum turned quickly in the Sikeston football team’s favor. The Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of third-quarter turnovers by Dexter en route to an 11-9 victory over the Bearcats on Friday night at Sikeston Public Schools Stadium. After a lackluster first half, first-year Sikeston coach Treston... Read more

