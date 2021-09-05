Top Sikeston sports news
(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Dexter overcomes early deficit to beat improving Sikeston 6-3
DEXTER — The Dexter and Sikeston girls tennis teams experienced breakthrough performances Thursday at T.S. Hill Middle School. Sikeston won its first matches of the season, and Dexter’s No. 1 singles player Julianna Rivera “broke through” her shoes. Rivera won a key match against Sikeston’s Mackenzie Conway 8-6 for the... Read more
Sikeston set to host championship college rodeo
The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will be held Oct. 14-16. The event co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and... Read more
Sikeston High School Football vs Dexter High School
Sikeston capitalizes on turnovers, holds off Dexter 11-9
SIKESTON — The momentum turned quickly in the Sikeston football team’s favor. The Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of third-quarter turnovers by Dexter en route to an 11-9 victory over the Bearcats on Friday night at Sikeston Public Schools Stadium. After a lackluster first half, first-year Sikeston coach Treston... Read more
