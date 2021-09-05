CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Trending sports headlines in Elko

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 4 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Elko-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Elko / youtube.com

WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer versus Lowry — Spring Creek Cup — Aug. 27, 2021

WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer versus Lowry — Spring Creek Cup — Aug. 27, 2021

Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Elko / elkodaily.com

WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 4-0

WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 4-0

SPRING CREEK — Like the Elko boys, the Spring Creek girls soccer teams also notched a 1-1 record during the first day of the Spring Creek Cup — winning its first game but losing its second. The Lady Spartans closed their tournament with a Saturday loss. Versus Elko. Spring Creek... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Spring Creek / elkodaily.com

WATCH NOW: Spartans win 2nd game against Lowry

WATCH NOW: Spartans win 2nd game against Lowry

SPRING CREEK — In its home tournament, the Spring Creek boys soccer team saw some downs, experienced some highs, learned a few things and played an elite opponent tough. The Spartans closed the Spring Creek Cup with a 1-2 record, opening with a big shutout loss to Shadow Ridge, following with a back-and-forth victory over Lowry and finishing with a spirited defeat to Sparks. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Spring Creek / elkodaily.com

Spartans beat Hug 21-8, improve to 2-0 on year

Spartans beat Hug 21-8, improve to 2-0 on year

SPRING CREEK — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Spring Creek football team remained undefeated with a 21-8 victory Friday night over the visiting Hug Hawks. The Spartans moved the ball well between the red zones, opening with a bang — junior quarterback Weston Petersen tossing a deep shot down the right sideline to senior Ian Russell for a 34-yard strike on the first play of the game. Read more

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
120
Followers
433
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Elko, NV
Sports
City
Elko, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Top Detroit sports news

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PoliticsLake Geneva Regional News

WisconsinEye Invites You To Be in the Know! E-Newsletters Subscription

WisconsinEye invites you to be in the know! Subscribe to any of our e-newsletters and never miss a talked about moment. E-News, our monthly digest, features videos and news highlights from the Capitol and around Wisconsin. Rewind: Your Week in Review is a weekly look at the latest news in Wisconsin politics through the lens of veteran journalists. And Morning Minute, our daily newsletter, provides you with the latest coverage highlights right to your inbox.
High Schoolyourvalley.net

2021 Preps football preview: Valley Vista

In some respects, Valley Vista football cannot wait to start its new era.On the other hand this team is chock full of new starters and first-time varsity players, so an extra week of practice might …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Trending sports headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Trending lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Trending lifestyle headlines in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saratoga area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy