Trending sports headlines in Elko

WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer versus Lowry — Spring Creek Cup — Aug. 27, 2021
WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 4-0
SPRING CREEK — Like the Elko boys, the Spring Creek girls soccer teams also notched a 1-1 record during the first day of the Spring Creek Cup — winning its first game but losing its second. The Lady Spartans closed their tournament with a Saturday loss. Versus Elko. Spring Creek... Read more
WATCH NOW: Spartans win 2nd game against Lowry
SPRING CREEK — In its home tournament, the Spring Creek boys soccer team saw some downs, experienced some highs, learned a few things and played an elite opponent tough. The Spartans closed the Spring Creek Cup with a 1-2 record, opening with a big shutout loss to Shadow Ridge, following with a back-and-forth victory over Lowry and finishing with a spirited defeat to Sparks. Read more
Spartans beat Hug 21-8, improve to 2-0 on year
SPRING CREEK — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Spring Creek football team remained undefeated with a 21-8 victory Friday night over the visiting Hug Hawks. The Spartans moved the ball well between the red zones, opening with a bang — junior quarterback Weston Petersen tossing a deep shot down the right sideline to senior Ian Russell for a 34-yard strike on the first play of the game. Read more
