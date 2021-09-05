Trending local sports in East Liverpool

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the East Liverpool area.

East Liverpool / youtube.com

Highlights: Salem vs. East Liverpool

Highlights: Salem vs. East Liverpool

Highlights: Salem vs. East Liverpool Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more

Columbiana County / salemnews.net

County conquerors

County conquerors

EAST LIVERPOOL — One of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football took center stage at historic Patterson Field Friday night when Salem and East Liverpool collided. The 2021 meeting between the longtime Columbiana County rivals went to Salem as Quaker quarterback Jackson Johnson combined for 284 total yards and five touchdowns as Salem bested the Potters, 42-20.

Columbiana County / morningjournalnews.com

Quakers rule county

Quakers rule county

EAST LIVERPOOL — One of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football took center stage at historic Patterson Field Friday night when Salem and East Liverpool collided. The 2021 meeting between the longtime Columbiana County rivals went to Salem as Quaker quarterback Jackson Johnson combined for 284 total yards and five touchdowns as Salem bested the Potters, 42-20.

Salem / wkbn.com

Salem keeps their win streak heading into week four

Salem keeps their win streak heading into week four

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Salem rolled past East Liverpool 42-20 in week three of the high school football season. Watch the video above to see highlights from the week three matchup. East Liverpool will travel to Beaver Local in week four. Salem will host Firestone. With the win, Salem improves... Read more

