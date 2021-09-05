Trending local sports in East Liverpool

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the East Liverpool area.

County conquerors EAST LIVERPOOL — One of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football took center stage at historic Patterson Field Friday night when Salem and East Liverpool collided. The 2021 meeting between the longtime Columbiana County rivals went to Salem as Quaker quarterback Jackson Johnson combined for 284 total yards and five touchdowns as Salem bested the Potters, 42-20. Read more

