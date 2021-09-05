Trending local sports in East Liverpool
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the East Liverpool area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Highlights: Salem vs. East Liverpool
Highlights: Salem vs. East Liverpool Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more
County conquerors
EAST LIVERPOOL — One of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football took center stage at historic Patterson Field Friday night when Salem and East Liverpool collided. The 2021 meeting between the longtime Columbiana County rivals went to Salem as Quaker quarterback Jackson Johnson combined for 284 total yards and five touchdowns as Salem bested the Potters, 42-20. Read more
Quakers rule county
EAST LIVERPOOL — One of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football took center stage at historic Patterson Field Friday night when Salem and East Liverpool collided. The 2021 meeting between the longtime Columbiana County rivals went to Salem as Quaker quarterback Jackson Johnson combined for 284 total yards and five touchdowns as Salem bested the Potters, 42-20. Read more
Salem keeps their win streak heading into week four
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Salem rolled past East Liverpool 42-20 in week three of the high school football season. Watch the video above to see highlights from the week three matchup. East Liverpool will travel to Beaver Local in week four. Salem will host Firestone. With the win, Salem improves... Read more
Comments / 0