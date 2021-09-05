Your Easton lifestyle news

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Easton Beer Fest Fundraiser EASTON – The Easton Beer Fest will be pouring some of the best beers around at their Annual fundraiser. The brews will be on tap Saturday, October 2- Noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 + 2.24 fee for lunch for designated drivers. Maryland’s largest indoor craft beer festival features... Read more

Survivor's video series offered for National Suicide Prevention Month EASTON — Every day in the United States, 130 lives are lost to suicide. To address this mental health epidemic, Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., Channel Marker Inc., and Anne Arundel County’s Department of Health and Mental Health Agency banded together to introduce the virtual “Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness” series earlier this year. Read more

UM Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Centers Receive Program Accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine EASTON, Md. (August 31, 2021) – The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center in Easton recently received program reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Both the Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown also received program reaccreditation, in December 2020. All three programs have been reaccredited for five years. Read more

