Easton, MD

Your Easton lifestyle news

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 4 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Easton / stardem.com

Easton Beer Fest Fundraiser

Easton Beer Fest Fundraiser

EASTON – The Easton Beer Fest will be pouring some of the best beers around at their Annual fundraiser. The brews will be on tap Saturday, October 2- Noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 + 2.24 fee for lunch for designated drivers. Maryland’s largest indoor craft beer festival features... Read more

Easton / myeasternshoremd.com

Survivor's video series offered for National Suicide Prevention Month

Survivor's video series offered for National Suicide Prevention Month

EASTON — Every day in the United States, 130 lives are lost to suicide. To address this mental health epidemic, Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., Channel Marker Inc., and Anne Arundel County’s Department of Health and Mental Health Agency banded together to introduce the virtual “Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness” series earlier this year. Read more

Easton / shoreupdate.com

UM Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Centers Receive Program Accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

UM Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Centers Receive Program Accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

EASTON, Md. (August 31, 2021) – The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center in Easton recently received program reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Both the Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown also received program reaccreditation, in December 2020. All three programs have been reaccredited for five years. Read more

Easton / shoreupdate.com

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

