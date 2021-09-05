Top Alexandria sports news

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Alexandria area.

TOP VIEWED

Explosive plays from Hutchinson prove to be Alexandria's demise as the Tigers hand the Cardinals a season-opening loss in the rain Alexandria football coach Mike Empting likes to say that he needs to let the games play out and then look at how things stand by season’s end to determine how strong each team on the Cardinals’ schedule really is. There’s a good chance Thursday’s season opener will prove to be... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cardinals cruise to 4-0 start as Alexandria sweeps St. Cloud Tech in home opener The Alexandria volleyball team has been on a mission through its first four matches of the season. And on Tuesday, the Cardinals finally got to show just how good they can be in front of the home crowd. Outmatching St. Cloud Tech in length and athleticism, the Cardinals swept the... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Dent driver Ryan Satter sets the bar in Street Stocks at Viking Speedway with 9 wins in 11 feature starts to wrap up a title Drivers at the Viking Speedway would have loved to get in one more regular season night of racing to put the finishing touches on point championships this past Saturday, but by that point in the summer, class titles are often already wrapped up. The races were rained out on Saturday... Read more

LATEST NEWS