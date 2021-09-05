CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Top Alexandria sports news

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 4 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Alexandria area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alexandria / echopress.com

Explosive plays from Hutchinson prove to be Alexandria's demise as the Tigers hand the Cardinals a season-opening loss in the rain

Alexandria football coach Mike Empting likes to say that he needs to let the games play out and then look at how things stand by season’s end to determine how strong each team on the Cardinals’ schedule really is. There’s a good chance Thursday’s season opener will prove to be... Read more

Alexandria / echopress.com

Cardinals cruise to 4-0 start as Alexandria sweeps St. Cloud Tech in home opener

The Alexandria volleyball team has been on a mission through its first four matches of the season. And on Tuesday, the Cardinals finally got to show just how good they can be in front of the home crowd. Outmatching St. Cloud Tech in length and athleticism, the Cardinals swept the... Read more

Alexandria / echopress.com

Dent driver Ryan Satter sets the bar in Street Stocks at Viking Speedway with 9 wins in 11 feature starts to wrap up a title

Drivers at the Viking Speedway would have loved to get in one more regular season night of racing to put the finishing touches on point championships this past Saturday, but by that point in the summer, class titles are often already wrapped up. The races were rained out on Saturday... Read more

Douglas County / echopress.com

Thumbs Up/Thumbs down

Thumbs Up: More details are emerging about the expansion at the Runestone Community Center. It’s an exciting $10 million project with lots of potential of not only improving the existing facility but in drawing tournaments, dry-floor events and more out-of-town visitors that all add up to a huge economic impact. Plans call for an 84,100-square-foot addition to the existing RCC and include a third ice arena, additional storage, meeting rooms, a new entry, team rooms, restrooms, offices, figure skating support space and accessory parking. The newspaper has been covering the project as it goes through all the hoops. The next phase is zoning approval. The Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the city’s conditional use application for the project. Notice of the hearing has been mailed to all property owners within 350 feet of the RCC grounds. The public is invited to attend. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Read more

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
