Berea sports digest: Top stories today

Indians’ football game moved from Berea to Wayne County Adair County Football Coach Van Isaac has announced the Indians will be traveling to Monticello Friday for a contest with Wayne County High School. ACHS’ original game at Berea was cancelled. Kickoff Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. Read more

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Southern bounces back; Indians tie North Oldham The Eagles bounced back from a tough, hard-fought loss to one of their biggest rivals with a very solid all-around performance on Thursday in Berea. Jase Duerson scored three second-half goals as Madison Southern (4-3) picked up a 6-1 win over previously undefeated Estill County (4-1). Micah Whitaker had two goals and Ru Lemmer had three assists. Read more

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Southern blows past Model BEREA — The Lady Eagles (5-1) were disappointed, of course, after suffering a straight-set loss to 44th District rival Madison Central on Tuesday in Richmond. They were determined to refocus and regroup, though. "We spent some time (on Wednesday) talking about our mindset and trying to get on the same... Read more

