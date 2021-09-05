CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea sports digest: Top stories today

Berea News Flash
 4 days ago

(BEREA, KY) Berea-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Wayne County / adairvoice.com

Indians’ football game moved from Berea to Wayne County

Adair County Football Coach Van Isaac has announced the Indians will be traveling to Monticello Friday for a contest with Wayne County High School. ACHS’ original game at Berea was cancelled. Kickoff Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. CST. Read more

Berea / richmondregister.com

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Southern bounces back; Indians tie North Oldham

The Eagles bounced back from a tough, hard-fought loss to one of their biggest rivals with a very solid all-around performance on Thursday in Berea. Jase Duerson scored three second-half goals as Madison Southern (4-3) picked up a 6-1 win over previously undefeated Estill County (4-1). Micah Whitaker had two goals and Ru Lemmer had three assists. Read more

Richmond / richmondregister.com

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Southern blows past Model

BEREA — The Lady Eagles (5-1) were disappointed, of course, after suffering a straight-set loss to 44th District rival Madison Central on Tuesday in Richmond. They were determined to refocus and regroup, though. "We spent some time (on Wednesday) talking about our mindset and trying to get on the same... Read more

Kentucky / kentucky.com

‘They are all special.’ Kentucky high school soccer’s all-time leader wins 500th game.

With a 4-0 win over Berea in Thursday’s All “A” Classic 11th Region boys’ soccer semifinals at Capitol View Park, Sayre Coach Todd Bretz attained the 500th victory of his long and illustrious career. Bretz already sits atop the state’s all-time boys’ soccer wins list with a record of 500-176-41,... Read more

