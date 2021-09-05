Trending local sports in Marion

(MARION, IL) Marion sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Murphysboro leapfrogs it’s way into top 5, Marion holds on to #1 stranglehold in John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll ahead of Week 2 The Murphysboro Red Devils’ huge 46-43 triple overtime win over Carbondale paid dividends in this week’s John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll, making the jump from #9 in the preseason to #5 headed in to Week 2. Marion’s 40-7 road win over Herrin kept their stranglehold on the... Read more

Prep Football | Marion hosts Jerseyville in battle of two teams that dominated week one MARION — The Marion Wildcats opened the 2021 fall season with a 40-7 mercy rule non-conference win over Herrin after going 6-0 during the 2021 spring season. This week, they host the Jerseyville Panthers on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. “It was a good first game for us with zero... Read more

Wildcats host Marquette Tonight For Friday Night Football The Salem Wildcats look for their first win of the young football season after last week’s close loss to Centralia. Salem stays at Jim Finks Field for their 7pm game against Alton Marquette. Salem fell at Alton last year and will try to get a win under their belt before hitting the road for the first time next week at Harrisburg. Read more

