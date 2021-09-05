CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Trending local sports in Marion

Marion News Beat
 4 days ago

(MARION, IL) Marion sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marion sports. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Marion / magic951.com

Murphysboro leapfrogs it’s way into top 5, Marion holds on to #1 stranglehold in John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll ahead of Week 2

Murphysboro leapfrogs it’s way into top 5, Marion holds on to #1 stranglehold in John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll ahead of Week 2

The Murphysboro Red Devils’ huge 46-43 triple overtime win over Carbondale paid dividends in this week’s John A Logan Little Egypt Football Coaches’ Poll, making the jump from #9 in the preseason to #5 headed in to Week 2. Marion’s 40-7 road win over Herrin kept their stranglehold on the... Read more

Marion / thesouthern.com

Prep Football | Marion hosts Jerseyville in battle of two teams that dominated week one

Prep Football | Marion hosts Jerseyville in battle of two teams that dominated week one

MARION — The Marion Wildcats opened the 2021 fall season with a 40-7 mercy rule non-conference win over Herrin after going 6-0 during the 2021 spring season. This week, they host the Jerseyville Panthers on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. “It was a good first game for us with zero... Read more

Salem / southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats host Marquette Tonight For Friday Night Football

Wildcats host Marquette Tonight For Friday Night Football

The Salem Wildcats look for their first win of the young football season after last week’s close loss to Centralia. Salem stays at Jim Finks Field for their 7pm game against Alton Marquette. Salem fell at Alton last year and will try to get a win under their belt before hitting the road for the first time next week at Harrisburg. Read more

Johnston City / youtube.com

Sports Extra Pregame Segment 1

Sports Extra Pregame Segment 1

upLynk Clip Read more

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

