CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Your Sheridan lifestyle news

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 4 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sheridan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sheridan area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

More than 120 attend meeting to organize against mask requirements

More than 120 attend meeting to organize against mask requirements

SHERIDAN — More than 120 people packed the council chambers and adjacent hallway Thursday night at Sheridan City Hall to organize and oppose mask requirements being adopted by local school districts. “This is just for (Sheridan County School) District 2 right now,” said Tiffany Leimback, one of the organizers of... Read more

Comments
avatar

The parents and concerned citizens of Goshen county stand in accordance with Sheridan in opposition to illegally requiring mask mandate and eventual vaccine mandate.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sheridan County / thesheridanpress.com

Sharing benefits of community gardens

Sharing benefits of community gardens

Joining a neighborhood garden means getting involved in a community of like-minded people who are working together for a common goal, to provide a space where people can contribute their gardening skills, share knowledge and grow produce for themselves or others. While community gardens provide a physical space for growing... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

The best adventure companion

The best adventure companion

Four months ago, we made a life changing decision and adopted a puppy. During my childhood I had a dog, but this was different — finally, my first pet as an adult. As soon as we got Bonnie, our adorable German wire-haired pointer, I started to realize just how many people in Sheridan have dogs. If you were at any of Antelope Butte’s concerts this summer, you probably saw almost as many dogs as humans. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sheridan / trib.com

Wyoming US Forest Service cabins in high demand as getaways

Wyoming US Forest Service cabins in high demand as getaways

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — The Sheep Mountain Fire Outlook has one set of bunk beds and one vault toilet. There is no running water, indoor plumbing or electricity. For eight months of the year, the cabin is inaccessible and buried in snowpack. During the four months it is open, it isn’t uncommon to see uninvited tourists climbing the catwalk and interrupting the cabin tenants’ privacy to take in the gorgeous view. Read more

Comments / 0

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
57
Followers
412
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheridan Lifestyle News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy