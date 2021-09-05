CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Sports wrap: Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 4 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Watertown sports. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Watertown / youtube.com

Brookings Bobcats Varsity Volleyball vs Watertown Arrows (VB) 9.2.21

Brookings Bobcats Varsity Volleyball vs Watertown Arrows (VB) 9.2.21

Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Brookings / thepublicopinion.com

Prep Volleyball: Watertown rallies to beat Brookings in five sets; Milbank Area sweeps Sisseton

Prep Volleyball: Watertown rallies to beat Brookings in five sets; Milbank Area sweeps Sisseton

BROOKINGS — Watertown rallied to win the final two sets and outlast Brookings 3-2 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday. The Arrows won the opening set 25-11 before the Bobcats grabbed the lead with 25-19 and 25-23 in the next two sets. Watertown (4-2 overall) recovered to win the fourth set 25-14 and fifth set 15-5. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sioux Falls / gowatertown.net

HSXC: Arrows compete at Augustana Twilight

HSXC: Arrows compete at Augustana Twilight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Cross Country competed at the Augustana Twilight Friday held at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The Watertown Girls would places nineteenth with an average time of 21:51.36. Pacing the way was Kate McElroy with a time of 20:08.39. Sioux Falls O’Gorman would claim the girls’ title with an average time of 19:18.05 led by Alea Hardie who would finish with a time of 17:46.24. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Watertown / gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown at Sioux Falls Lincoln on 950 KWAT

PREVIEW: Watertown at Sioux Falls Lincoln on 950 KWAT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Arrow Football will remain on the road for another Saturday night affair this time at Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Arrows are 1-0 after a 38-18 season-opening win at Sturgis. Watertown Coach John Hodorff talks about that game:. The Arrows will remain on the road... Read more

Comments / 0

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
74
Followers
407
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy