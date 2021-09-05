Sports wrap: Watertown
(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Watertown sports. For more stories from the Watertown area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Brookings Bobcats Varsity Volleyball vs Watertown Arrows (VB) 9.2.21
Prep Volleyball: Watertown rallies to beat Brookings in five sets; Milbank Area sweeps Sisseton
BROOKINGS — Watertown rallied to win the final two sets and outlast Brookings 3-2 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday. The Arrows won the opening set 25-11 before the Bobcats grabbed the lead with 25-19 and 25-23 in the next two sets. Watertown (4-2 overall) recovered to win the fourth set 25-14 and fifth set 15-5. Read more
HSXC: Arrows compete at Augustana Twilight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Cross Country competed at the Augustana Twilight Friday held at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The Watertown Girls would places nineteenth with an average time of 21:51.36. Pacing the way was Kate McElroy with a time of 20:08.39. Sioux Falls O’Gorman would claim the girls’ title with an average time of 19:18.05 led by Alea Hardie who would finish with a time of 17:46.24. Read more
PREVIEW: Watertown at Sioux Falls Lincoln on 950 KWAT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Arrow Football will remain on the road for another Saturday night affair this time at Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Arrows are 1-0 after a 38-18 season-opening win at Sturgis. Watertown Coach John Hodorff talks about that game:. The Arrows will remain on the road... Read more
Comments / 0