Keene, NH

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Keene

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 4 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Keene, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Keene / sentinelsource.com

Doctors: Vaccination, other steps can avoid bad flu season during COVID spike

Doctors: Vaccination, other steps can avoid bad flu season during COVID spike

Last flu season, area hospitals saw record lows of hospitalized influenza patients because of mask mandates and other safety precautions implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the season fast approaching yet again as the COVID-19 delta variant surges on, area health experts say vaccinations against the two viruses and... Read more

Winchester / sentinelsource.com

In Winchester, a new park brings nature closer to home

In Winchester, a new park brings nature closer to home

WINCHESTER — Roberta Royce’s excitement was palpable as she walked along a nearly finished boardwalk, pointing to the things she loved — three tall willow trees, a swath of cattails, a small brook tumbling over rocks. “We have a resident deer who’s made a bed out here,” she said, laughing,... Read more

Cheshire County / sentinelsource.com

3 Cheshire County COVID deaths in past week as cases keep rising

3 Cheshire County COVID deaths in past week as cases keep rising

New Hampshire is now averaging more than 340 new COVID-19 cases per day after a sharp rise in recent weeks. And the state announced 11 COVID-related deaths in the past week, including three residents of Cheshire County. The seven-day average of new cases as of Friday — 344 per day... Read more

Jaffrey / sentinelsource.com

Monadnock Adult Care Center gets two new buses

Monadnock Adult Care Center gets two new buses

Monadnock Adult Care Center, a Jaffrey-based program under Monadnock Family Services for adults who are elderly, disabled or with special needs, has purchased two new buses to help with the transportation of clients. The buses were purchased entirely with support and funding from the N.H. Department of Transportation and 100+... Read more

