What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Keene

Doctors: Vaccination, other steps can avoid bad flu season during COVID spike Last flu season, area hospitals saw record lows of hospitalized influenza patients because of mask mandates and other safety precautions implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the season fast approaching yet again as the COVID-19 delta variant surges on, area health experts say vaccinations against the two viruses and...

In Winchester, a new park brings nature closer to home WINCHESTER — Roberta Royce's excitement was palpable as she walked along a nearly finished boardwalk, pointing to the things she loved — three tall willow trees, a swath of cattails, a small brook tumbling over rocks. "We have a resident deer who's made a bed out here," she said, laughing,...

3 Cheshire County COVID deaths in past week as cases keep rising New Hampshire is now averaging more than 340 new COVID-19 cases per day after a sharp rise in recent weeks. And the state announced 11 COVID-related deaths in the past week, including three residents of Cheshire County. The seven-day average of new cases as of Friday — 344 per day...

