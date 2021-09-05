Lifestyle wrap: Palmer

(PALMER, AK) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Mat-Su school board fields calls for and against masks, COVID mitigation measures ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Though they weren't on the agenda, masks in schools were on the minds of many who attended Wednesday's meeting of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District's school board in Palmer. Several parents, community members and students testified to the school board, many saying they want more mitigation...

Tree clearing in Matanuska River Park? A proposed study will examine wow to save the borough's longest runway Whether as many as 300 old-growth trees in Matanuska River Park are removed or have the tops lobbed off is to be the subject of an upcoming study as the City of Palmer hunts for ways to protect its airport runway access while also luring the operators of larger aircraft onto its flightline.

Alaska Family Hike With a NEW PERSPECTIVE | Bodenburg Butte in Palmer, Alaska | SHOP WITH ME Hello friends! I hope you enjoy coming along on this hike with a new perspective. We really enjoyed an afternoon hiking up the Bodenburg Butte in Palmer, Alaska. Followed by some lunch and shopping at a small Alaska shop in Palmer. Thanks for being here! #lifeinalaska #alaska #butte Hello from Alaska! I'm Lauren and on This Alaska Life, you will get a glimpse into life in Alaska as a wife and mother of 4 boys. Come along for family adventures, cooking, daily life, and Alaska Grocery Shopping! #alaska #lifeinalaska #familyvlog

