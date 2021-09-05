CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Lifestyle wrap: Palmer

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 4 days ago

Mat-Su school board fields calls for and against masks, COVID mitigation measures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Though they weren't on the agenda, masks in schools were on the minds of many who attended Wednesday's meeting of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District's school board in Palmer. Several parents, community members and students testified to the school board, many saying they want more mitigation...

Masks don't work! Follow the science CDC is a joke! I am not a Republican

The Department of Education needs to start sueing these school districts with mask optional policies based on PL94-2142. MatSu needs to stop listening to the most vocal minority and listen to the CDC instead of dumbass Republicans.

Tree clearing in Matanuska River Park? A proposed study will examine wow to save the borough's longest runway

Whether as many as 300 old-growth trees in Matanuska River Park are removed or have the tops lobbed off is to be the subject of an upcoming study as the City of Palmer hunts for ways to protect its airport runway access while also luring the operators of larger aircraft onto its flightline.

Alaska Family Hike With a NEW PERSPECTIVE | Bodenburg Butte in Palmer, Alaska | SHOP WITH ME

Hello friends! I hope you enjoy coming along on this hike with a new perspective. We really enjoyed an afternoon hiking up the Bodenburg Butte in Palmer, Alaska. Followed by some lunch and shopping at a small Alaska shop in Palmer.

Recent COVID-19 cases reported in Fairbanks, Palmer Pioneer Homes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The novel coronavirus has taken hold recently in a pair of state operated assisted living facilities in Palmer and Fairbanks. Kathy Griffith, a public information office with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, confirmed that five staff members and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer. The first positive case was identified on Aug. 31, she said via email.

ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

