Evansville, IN

Trending sports headlines in Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 4 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Evansville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Evansville / youtube.com

Aces of UE – Special Edition – The City of Evansville

Indiana / wkdq.com

The Best Mini-Golf Course In Indiana Is Located In Evansville

If you're looking for the best place in Indiana to play a game of mini-golf, look no further than Evansville. Who doesn't enjoy a nice, fun, competitive, game of mini-golf? I only know one person who would raise their hand at that, but I think that's just because they aren't that good at it. Most everyone has played and has a great time when they putt off alongside family and friends. Read more

Evansville / gousieagles.com

USI opens 2021 with shutout win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women's Soccer opened the 2021 campaign with a 2-0 shutout of Trevecca Nazarene University Thursday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles start the season 1-0-0, while Trevecca goes to 0-1-0. The Eagles took the initial 1-0 lead in the opening half when freshman forward/midfielder Brenna Frommelt found the back of the Trevecca goal at 37:52. Frommelt sent the ball off the far post and into the goal after taking the ball away from a Trevecca defender for the unassisted tally. Read more

Evansville / youtube.com

Rugby Comes to Evansville

Rugby Comes to Evansville Read more

