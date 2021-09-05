Lifestyle wrap: Lancaster

(LANCASTER, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lancaster, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Mu Covid Variant: Los Angeles Officials Say First Cases Of New Strain Have Arrived Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said U.S. public health officials are “keeping a very close eye” on a new variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in Colombia. Known as B.1.621 or the “Mu variant” according to the World Health Organization nomenclature, it has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a WHO report released on Monday. “Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in neutralization capacity of convalescent and vaccine era similar to that seen for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies.” Today, the... Read more

Latinos were hardest hit by COVID-19. Now, Newsom needs them to thwart recall With the pandemic taking a disproportionate toll on Latinos, many are too engrossed in daily struggles to pay attention to the recall. Read more

