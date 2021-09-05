Lifestyle wrap: Lancaster
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
Mu Covid Variant: Los Angeles Officials Say First Cases Of New Strain Have Arrived
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said U.S. public health officials are “keeping a very close eye” on a new variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in Colombia. Known as B.1.621 or the “Mu variant” according to the World Health Organization nomenclature, it has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a WHO report released on Monday. “Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in neutralization capacity of convalescent and vaccine era similar to that seen for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies.” Today, the... Read more
I want the Omega strain to hit, to put a end to everything. This plandemic is a joke, they can't even make it believable for those who can use their brain..but the sheeple believe anything.
Let’s just stay locked out for the rest of our lives that’s what they want right? The big reset to communism
Latinos were hardest hit by COVID-19. Now, Newsom needs them to thwart recall
With the pandemic taking a disproportionate toll on Latinos, many are too engrossed in daily struggles to pay attention to the recall. Read more
I’m Latino and I’m voting yes on this recall. This guy did bad in my people. #latinosforrecall
I'm not happy with him he did really bad with reopening schools amd many more but that's my main one
It’s like Seatbelts in cars..just because you wear one DOESN’T mean you will not get in any accidents...it will prevent you from flying out the car after impact...🤷♂️....!!!!!!
You fight before, so fight 😤 and beat COVID 🥊🥊 🙏 prayers 🙏 feel better champ !! 👍
