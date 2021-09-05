CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Lancaster

Posted by 
Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 4 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lancaster, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lancaster area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Los Angeles County / deadline.com

Mu Covid Variant: Los Angeles Officials Say First Cases Of New Strain Have Arrived

Mu Covid Variant: Los Angeles Officials Say First Cases Of New Strain Have Arrived

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said U.S. public health officials are “keeping a very close eye” on a new variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in Colombia. Known as B.1.621 or the “Mu variant” according to the World Health Organization nomenclature, it has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a WHO report released on Monday. “Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in neutralization capacity of convalescent and vaccine era similar to that seen for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies.” Today, the... Read more

Comments
avatar

I want the Omega strain to hit, to put a end to everything. This plandemic is a joke, they can't even make it believable for those who can use their brain..but the sheeple believe anything.

62 likes 4 dislikes 16 replies

avatar

Let’s just stay locked out for the rest of our lives that’s what they want right? The big reset to communism

59 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Los Angeles / latimes.com

Latinos were hardest hit by COVID-19. Now, Newsom needs them to thwart recall

Latinos were hardest hit by COVID-19. Now, Newsom needs them to thwart recall

With the pandemic taking a disproportionate toll on Latinos, many are too engrossed in daily struggles to pay attention to the recall. Read more

Comments
avatar

I’m Latino and I’m voting yes on this recall. This guy did bad in my people. #latinosforrecall

41 likes 3 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

I'm not happy with him he did really bad with reopening schools amd many more but that's my main one

8 likes 7 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Los Angeles / whittierdailynews.com

Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID, scuttling LA comeback fight

Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID, scuttling LA comeback fight

LOS ANGELES — Legendary East Los Angeles boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, forcing him to withdraw from a planned comeback fight next week at Staples Center. De La Hoya announced the news on Twitter, posting a video... Read more

Comments
avatar

It’s like Seatbelts in cars..just because you wear one DOESN’T mean you will not get in any accidents...it will prevent you from flying out the car after impact...🤷‍♂️....!!!!!!

2 likes 7 replies

avatar

You fight before, so fight 😤 and beat COVID 🥊🥊 🙏 prayers 🙏 feel better champ !! 👍

8 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
400
Followers
442
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Lancaster, CA
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy