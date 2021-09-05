Troy sports lineup: What’s trending
TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw thankful for opportunity
With Troy’s opener against Southern just a few days away, center Dylan Bradshaw can’t hide the excitement. “This is the first time in my life that I’m almost wishing time would slow down a little bit,” Bradshaw said. “Going into last year, nobody expected the whole year (of eligibility) not to count for anyone. When we got to the end of it and I was able to come back for another year – I’m super excited about it.” Read more
Cross Country Set to Open 2021 Campaign
TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's and women's cross country squads are set to begin their 2021 season at the Foothills Invitational hosted at Choccolocco Park. The meet features several in-state foes including: Alabama State, Auburn, North Alabama and South Alabama. The women's 4K kicks off at 6 p.m. while... Read more
Troy Dedicates Ralph Black Home Radio Booth
TROY, Ala. – Troy Athletics officially named the home radio booth in Veterans Memorial Stadium for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Black in a special ceremony for his family last weekend. "It is only fitting that the radio booth in The Vet is now named for the... Read more
Excitement returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium
There will be a sense of normalcy at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday when the Trojans host Southern in the 2021 opener. After an unorthodox season in 2020, the 2021 season will aspire to bring back the excitement to the stadium, the campus and the city. The Trojans will open... Read more
