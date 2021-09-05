CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy sports lineup: What’s trending

(TROY, AL) Troy sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Troy sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Troy / dothaneagle.com

TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw thankful for opportunity

TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw thankful for opportunity

With Troy’s opener against Southern just a few days away, center Dylan Bradshaw can’t hide the excitement. “This is the first time in my life that I’m almost wishing time would slow down a little bit,” Bradshaw said. “Going into last year, nobody expected the whole year (of eligibility) not to count for anyone. When we got to the end of it and I was able to come back for another year – I’m super excited about it.” Read more

Alabama / troytrojans.com

Cross Country Set to Open 2021 Campaign

Cross Country Set to Open 2021 Campaign

TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's and women's cross country squads are set to begin their 2021 season at the Foothills Invitational hosted at Choccolocco Park. The meet features several in-state foes including: Alabama State, Auburn, North Alabama and South Alabama. The women's 4K kicks off at 6 p.m. while... Read more

Troy / chatsports.com

Troy Dedicates Ralph Black Home Radio Booth

Troy Dedicates Ralph Black Home Radio Booth

TROY, Ala. – Troy Athletics officially named the home radio booth in Veterans Memorial Stadium for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Black in a special ceremony for his family last weekend. "It is only fitting that the radio booth in The Vet is now named for the... Read more

Troy / troymessenger.com

Excitement returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium

Excitement returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium

There will be a sense of normalcy at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday when the Trojans host Southern in the 2021 opener. After an unorthodox season in 2020, the 2021 season will aspire to bring back the excitement to the stadium, the campus and the city. The Trojans will open... Read more

