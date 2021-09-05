Trending sports headlines in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results SCHOFIELD - The Evergreens defeated the Tigers 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. Leaders for D.C. Everest were Brenna Lehrke with 21 assists, 18 digs, 16 kills and three aces, Kiara Hammond with 22 assists, 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Lexi Crawford with 11 kills and Riley Zuleger with 12 digs, three aces and four blocks. Read more

High School Football Week 3: Wausau West moves to 3-0 SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened its season with a third straight win, coming from behind to beat D.C. Everest, 20-13. Trailing by 7 at halftime, West scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper with 1:37 left in the game. Colton Geurink ran for 205 yards and a touchdown. Everest falls to 1-2. Marshfield won its conference opener over Hortonville, 23-13. Read more

Marshfield Gets Past Hortonville Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Tigers picked up a WVC win over Hortonville, downing the Polar Bears 23-13. Trevor Foemmel scored on a 12 yard run for Marshfield in the second quarter. Jeff Marsh added touchdown runs of 10 and 12 yards in the second half for the Tigers. 2021... Read more

