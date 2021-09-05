CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Trending sports headlines in Marshfield

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 4 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Stevens Point / wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

SCHOFIELD - The Evergreens defeated the Tigers 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. Leaders for D.C. Everest were Brenna Lehrke with 21 assists, 18 digs, 16 kills and three aces, Kiara Hammond with 22 assists, 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Lexi Crawford with 11 kills and Riley Zuleger with 12 digs, three aces and four blocks. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wausau / rock947.com

High School Football Week 3: Wausau West moves to 3-0

High School Football Week 3: Wausau West moves to 3-0

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened its season with a third straight win, coming from behind to beat D.C. Everest, 20-13. Trailing by 7 at halftime, West scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper with 1:37 left in the game. Colton Geurink ran for 205 yards and a touchdown. Everest falls to 1-2. Marshfield won its conference opener over Hortonville, 23-13. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield Gets Past Hortonville

Marshfield Gets Past Hortonville

Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Tigers picked up a WVC win over Hortonville, downing the Polar Bears 23-13. Trevor Foemmel scored on a 12 yard run for Marshfield in the second quarter. Jeff Marsh added touchdown runs of 10 and 12 yards in the second half for the Tigers. 2021... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield Volleyball Goes 5-0 to Take Home Invite

Marshfield Volleyball Goes 5-0 to Take Home Invite

Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Tiger Volleyball Team turned in a dominating performance at its home invite, with a 5-0 record earning the Tigers a first place finish. Note: Be sure to check out the profile interview: Baked or Fried? with Marshfield Head Coach Dawn Sadowska at the end of this article. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
95
Followers
415
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy