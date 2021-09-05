What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Abingdon
Abingdon High School football team pays tribute after beloved assistant coach dies from COVID-19
Gilou's Cafe opens in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new restaurant is now open in Abingdon's historic district. Gilou's Cafe is a French bistro. Ghislaine Worley, the owner of Gilou's Cafe, came from France to the area in 1993. After retirement, she decided to follow her dream. It took more than a year of... Read more
Abingdon High School honors coach who died from COVID-19 with pre-game ceremony
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several tributes took place for an Abingdon High School football coach who died Monday after contracting COVID-19 at Friday night’s game. The Abingdon High School Falcons honored Robb Ratcliff, their offensive and defensive line coach by having one lineman who shows toughness, hard work and dedication each gameday wear Ratcliff’s #76 jersey. The first player to wear Ratcliff’s jersey was defensive lineman Charlie Sturgill. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University Nursing Student Who Declined COVID-19 Vaccine Says She Will Push Back Against Unlawful Mandates
The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) nursing student who said police officers forced her from class because she refused the COVID-19 vaccine said she will oppose a school policy that defies her beliefs and her legal rights. That student, Avery Garfield, spoke to The Tennessee Star on Friday. “I feel... Read more
She needs to go work in covid unit where people are dying daily and you are constantly doing codes. She has a lot to learn. We as nurses have to protect our patients
She is my hero. It's time for all of us to stand up against tyranny and idiocy. Stand firm. This will all be exposed in full for the big lie that is.
