What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Abingdon

Gilou's Cafe opens in Abingdon ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new restaurant is now open in Abingdon's historic district. Gilou's Cafe is a French bistro. Ghislaine Worley, the owner of Gilou's Cafe, came from France to the area in 1993. After retirement, she decided to follow her dream. It took more than a year of... Read more

Abingdon High School honors coach who died from COVID-19 with pre-game ceremony ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several tributes took place for an Abingdon High School football coach who died Monday after contracting COVID-19 at Friday night’s game. The Abingdon High School Falcons honored Robb Ratcliff, their offensive and defensive line coach by having one lineman who shows toughness, hard work and dedication each gameday wear Ratcliff’s #76 jersey. The first player to wear Ratcliff’s jersey was defensive lineman Charlie Sturgill. Read more

