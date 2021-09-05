CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
 4 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Life in Abingdon has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Abingdon / wjhl.com

Abingdon High School football team pays tribute after beloved assistant coach dies from COVID-19

Abingdon High School football team pays tribute after beloved assistant coach dies from COVID-19 South Greene, Chuckey-Doak roll for Thursday night victories. Johnson City Commission approves liquor license for Brewing Company's Boones Creek location.

Abingdon / wcyb.com

Gilou's Cafe opens in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new restaurant is now open in Abingdon's historic district. Gilou's Cafe is a French bistro. Ghislaine Worley, the owner of Gilou's Cafe, came from France to the area in 1993. After retirement, she decided to follow her dream. It took more than a year of... Read more

Abingdon / wjhl.com

Abingdon High School honors coach who died from COVID-19 with pre-game ceremony

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several tributes took place for an Abingdon High School football coach who died Monday after contracting COVID-19 at Friday night’s game. The Abingdon High School Falcons honored Robb Ratcliff, their offensive and defensive line coach by having one lineman who shows toughness, hard work and dedication each gameday wear Ratcliff’s #76 jersey. The first player to wear Ratcliff’s jersey was defensive lineman Charlie Sturgill. Read more

Tennessee / tennesseestar.com

Middle Tennessee State University Nursing Student Who Declined COVID-19 Vaccine Says She Will Push Back Against Unlawful Mandates

The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) nursing student who said police officers forced her from class because she refused the COVID-19 vaccine said she will oppose a school policy that defies her beliefs and her legal rights. That student, Avery Garfield, spoke to The Tennessee Star on Friday. “I feel... Read more

She needs to go work in covid unit where people are dying daily and you are constantly doing codes. She has a lot to learn. We as nurses have to protect our patients

She is my hero. It's time for all of us to stand up against tyranny and idiocy. Stand firm. This will all be exposed in full for the big lie that is.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

