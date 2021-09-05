CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Lady Maroons lose physical match to Marshall

Lady Maroons lose physical match to Marshall

In a physical and chippy game in Madisonville Thursday, the Lady Maroons dropped a 2-0 decision against Marshall County. “Marshall County always has a good side that’s very physical,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “Even though we came up short, I think we learned a lot more from a game like this rather than a game we would’ve won via the mercy rule.” Read more

Crittenden County / the-messenger.com

North hopes to find identity in home opener against Rockets

North hopes to find identity in home opener against Rockets

After opening the year with two road losses, Madisonville North Hopkins will hope some home cooking will result in their first victory when they host Crittenden County tonight. “It’ll come down to how well we can execute,” North head coach Chris Price said. “Crittenden is a solid team offensively. They’ll... Read more

Madisonville / youtube.com

Rocket Recap: Tough loss at Madisonville

Rocket Recap: Tough loss at Madisonville

The Rockets lost 33-20 to the Maroons and CCHS coach Gaige Courtney along with seniors Coleman Stone and Brysen Baker reflect on the game. Read more

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Maroons rely on run game to secure Price's first win

Maroons rely on run game to secure Price's first win

Madisonville North Hopkins got head coach Chris Price Sr. his first win in a 33-20 victory over the always-tough Crittenden County Rockets Friday night in front of the home crowd. “Feels like we’re turning the corner now,” Price said. “We had self-inflicted wounds in the first two games, and we... Read more

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

