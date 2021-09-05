Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lady Maroons lose physical match to Marshall In a physical and chippy game in Madisonville Thursday, the Lady Maroons dropped a 2-0 decision against Marshall County. “Marshall County always has a good side that’s very physical,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “Even though we came up short, I think we learned a lot more from a game like this rather than a game we would’ve won via the mercy rule.” Read more

North hopes to find identity in home opener against Rockets After opening the year with two road losses, Madisonville North Hopkins will hope some home cooking will result in their first victory when they host Crittenden County tonight. “It’ll come down to how well we can execute,” North head coach Chris Price said. “Crittenden is a solid team offensively. They’ll... Read more

Rocket Recap: Tough loss at Madisonville The Rockets lost 33-20 to the Maroons and CCHS coach Gaige Courtney along with seniors Coleman Stone and Brysen Baker reflect on the game. Read more

