The lineup: Sports news in Jacksonville

Illinois football recruit from Rochester wins Chicago Bears all-star award for Week 1 The Chicago Bears announced Rochester senior Hank Beatty as their High School All-Star for Week 1 on Thursday. Beatty led the Rockets, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by The Associated Press, to a 56-21 Central State Eight Conference victory at Jacksonville on Friday. The Illini commit completed 14 of... Read more

Muskies Spoil Blueboys Opener Despite Good Start From Chance Former Auburn High School quarterback Destin Chance got started with a big nasty in his first start at QB for Illinois College in their season opener. Chance threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, but the Lakeland Muskies managed to walk away with the 28-18 win over the Blueboys in Jacksonville on Thursday evening. Read more

Area Athletes Begin 2021 Collegiate Football Seasons Several area athletes have seen their collegiate football seasons get underway in the last week. Trevor Smalls, a VCHS grad and junior running back for Illinois College, led the Blueboys in rushing in their season opening 28-18 loss to Lakeland University in Jacksonville, IL on Thursday night with 15 carries netting a total of 91 yards. Unfortunately Smalls suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter on a rushing play and had to sit out the remainder of the game. Sophomore tight end Garrett Austin, another VCHS grad, was unable to play in the game for IC as he suffered an injury in a preseason scrimmage at Washington University. Read more

