Jacksonville, IL

The lineup: Sports news in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 4 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jacksonville sports. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Illinois / sj-r.com

Illinois football recruit from Rochester wins Chicago Bears all-star award for Week 1

Illinois football recruit from Rochester wins Chicago Bears all-star award for Week 1

The Chicago Bears announced Rochester senior Hank Beatty as their High School All-Star for Week 1 on Thursday. Beatty led the Rockets, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by The Associated Press, to a 56-21 Central State Eight Conference victory at Jacksonville on Friday. The Illini commit completed 14 of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Auburn / channel1450.com

Muskies Spoil Blueboys Opener Despite Good Start From Chance

Muskies Spoil Blueboys Opener Despite Good Start From Chance

Former Auburn High School quarterback Destin Chance got started with a big nasty in his first start at QB for Illinois College in their season opener. Chance threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, but the Lakeland Muskies managed to walk away with the 28-18 win over the Blueboys in Jacksonville on Thursday evening. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jacksonville / i70sports.com

Area Athletes Begin 2021 Collegiate Football Seasons

Area Athletes Begin 2021 Collegiate Football Seasons

Several area athletes have seen their collegiate football seasons get underway in the last week. Trevor Smalls, a VCHS grad and junior running back for Illinois College, led the Blueboys in rushing in their season opening 28-18 loss to Lakeland University in Jacksonville, IL on Thursday night with 15 carries netting a total of 91 yards. Unfortunately Smalls suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter on a rushing play and had to sit out the remainder of the game. Sophomore tight end Garrett Austin, another VCHS grad, was unable to play in the game for IC as he suffered an injury in a preseason scrimmage at Washington University. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Jacksonville / thetelegraph.com

Ambrose, Eagles strike late in win over Jacksonville

Ambrose, Eagles strike late in win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — When Civic Memorial’s Lucas Ambrose scored with 12 minutes remaining, it meant the Eagles had finally broken through after several scoring chances Thursday against Jacksonville. And after the Eagles shut out the Crimsons the rest of the way, it also meant a 1-0 CM win and an untarnished... Read more

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
