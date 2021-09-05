CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Your Coos Bay lifestyle news

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 4 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Coos Bay, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Coos Bay / kcby.com

Accuracy of rapid tests used in Bay Area Hospital drive-through comes into question

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospitals in Coos Bay is offering drive-through rapid testing to the community. But we've heard concerns about the accuracy of the tests, and how the hospital is making workers use a different kind of test. Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to... Read more

Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

Bay Area Fun Festival canceled due to COVID regulations

A sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has forced the Coos Bay Downtown Association to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Bay Area Fun Festival in downtown Coos Bay. State and local health authorities continue to report large increases of cases under monitoring, primarily in Coos and nearby counties. Out of concern for the health and well-being for the community, vendors, volunteers and festival staff, the decision was made to move forward with cancelling this yearís event.† Read more

Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

No more mandates

Dozens of protestors took to the streets in downtown Coos Bay on Saturday to share their feelings regarding state mandates about face masks and vaccinations. The protestors held up signs and talked to passersby for hours. As the protestors waved their signs, dozens of motorists honked in support. Read more

Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

ASL Practice Place set September 16

Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor Kandy Bergquist to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom. Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid and speech pathologist. The group meets every third Thursday of the month at noon. The next event is Thursday, September 16. Read more

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Making sure kids are prepared for school in Coos Bay

When Erlette Upshaw, executive director for Coos Elderly Services, and Dolly England, OHA Community Engagement program manager, were talking, Dolly mentioned that it would be cool to do a back-to-school initiative in Coos Bay. Dolly mentioned the comics, Beating Covid, that Northwest Disability Support had created to educate children and adults about COVID-19.
Coos Bay, ORcapitalpress.com

Port of Coos Bay to construct new container terminal

COOS BAY, Ore. — Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, on the state's southern coast, announced Sept. 1 it will construct a multimodal container facility to relieve congestion and broaden trade opportunities, including for agricultural goods. For the project, the Port of Coos Bay has partnered with NorthPoint Development, a...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Council agrees to replace roof at Coos Bay library

The Coos Bay City Council agreed to spend up to $800,000 to keep the existing Coos Bay Public Library open while moving forward with a plan to build a new library at John Topits Park. In a work session, the council formed a consensus to allow the city to accept...

