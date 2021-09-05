Your Coos Bay lifestyle news

(COOS BAY, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Coos Bay, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Accuracy of rapid tests used in Bay Area Hospital drive-through comes into question COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospitals in Coos Bay is offering drive-through rapid testing to the community. But we've heard concerns about the accuracy of the tests, and how the hospital is making workers use a different kind of test. Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to... Read more

Bay Area Fun Festival canceled due to COVID regulations A sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has forced the Coos Bay Downtown Association to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Bay Area Fun Festival in downtown Coos Bay. State and local health authorities continue to report large increases of cases under monitoring, primarily in Coos and nearby counties. Out of concern for the health and well-being for the community, vendors, volunteers and festival staff, the decision was made to move forward with cancelling this yearís event.† Read more

No more mandates Dozens of protestors took to the streets in downtown Coos Bay on Saturday to share their feelings regarding state mandates about face masks and vaccinations. The protestors held up signs and talked to passersby for hours. As the protestors waved their signs, dozens of motorists honked in support. Read more

