What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gallup

Old Town restaurant still open despite latest closure order ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has once again ordered an Old Town restaurant to close immediately in an escalating battle with the city’s health department. Friday evening, the Backstreet Grill off the Old Town plaza was packed with customers, despite the latest order. Since the beginning of the year,... Read more

Albuquerque community accuses bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outrage over a popular Albuquerque bar’s dress code. A sign posted at the Salt Yard has people accusing the business of racial discrimination and the business is now backtracking. It has since been taken down but many said the damage is done. “The very first thing... Read more

Who makes the best salsa and green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico? We'll find out at the state fair. ALBUQUERQUE - Both the Battle of the Salsas and the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge are back at the 2021 New Mexico State Fair. The Battle of the Salsas is Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Agriculture Building courtyard. Rachel Schneider, owner of the Las Cruces-based Ol’... Read more

