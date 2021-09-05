CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gallup

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 4 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Gallup area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Albuquerque / krqe.com

Old Town restaurant still open despite latest closure order

Old Town restaurant still open despite latest closure order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has once again ordered an Old Town restaurant to close immediately in an escalating battle with the city’s health department. Friday evening, the Backstreet Grill off the Old Town plaza was packed with customers, despite the latest order. Since the beginning of the year,... Read more

avatar

Then how come illegal aliens can go anywhere without any masks? So I only consider Joe Biden President of the United Socialist States of America. He's not my President.

12 likes 2 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

masks don't work. if you don't like it don't eat there. Stop voting for democrats

9 likes 4 replies

Albuquerque / myhighplains.com

Albuquerque community accuses bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds

Albuquerque community accuses bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outrage over a popular Albuquerque bar’s dress code. A sign posted at the Salt Yard has people accusing the business of racial discrimination and the business is now backtracking. It has since been taken down but many said the damage is done. “The very first thing... Read more

avatar

She said that’s huge in our culture. when’s the last time you seen someone rocking a Grill 🤣🤣🤣 smile for me daddy let me see your grill 🤦 And it also says Biker chain’s pretty sure that’s specifically white. No cursing or gang signs good that’s not anyone one race

8 likes 2 replies

avatar

damnit I was going to where my white boy hip hop outfit I it's cheba hut.

1 like

New Mexico / alamogordonews.com

Who makes the best salsa and green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico? We'll find out at the state fair.

Who makes the best salsa and green chile cheeseburger in New Mexico? We'll find out at the state fair.

ALBUQUERQUE - Both the Battle of the Salsas and the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge are back at the 2021 New Mexico State Fair. The Battle of the Salsas is Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Agriculture Building courtyard. Rachel Schneider, owner of the Las Cruces-based Ol’... Read more

Albuquerque / koat.com

Monoclonal antibody treatment effective in treating New Mexicans, preventing more hospitalizations

Monoclonal antibody treatment effective in treating New Mexicans, preventing more hospitalizations

The New Mexico Dept. of Health is looking to expand access to treatment that can significantly decrease a person's likelihood of getting hospitalized. Monoclonal antibody treatment, or therapy, is not a new concept. "The monoclonal antibody treatment have been in place for many, many years for cancers, autoimmune diseases," Dr.... Read more

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

