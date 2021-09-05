CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Trending local sports in Brenham

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 4 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Brenham / kwhi.com

CUBS LOOK TO EVEN MARK AT HOME OPENER VS. MAGNOLIA

CUBS LOOK TO EVEN MARK AT HOME OPENER VS. MAGNOLIA

The Brenham Cubs (0-1) seek to even their season record Friday night, when they host Magnolia High School in the 2021 home opener at Cubs Stadium. Cubs’ head coach Eliot Allen says the team has had a good week of workouts, following the season opener…. Brenham had the lead midway... Read more

Brenham / kwhi.com

AGGIES KICK OFF ’21 SEASON SATURDAY NIGHT

AGGIES KICK OFF ’21 SEASON SATURDAY NIGHT

Texas A&M football kicks off Saturday night on KWHI. The sixth-ranked Aggies open the season at Kyle Field against Kent State. The Aggies are coming off a 2020 season where they went 9-1 and ended the year ranked number-five, just out of the Championship Playoffs. Coach Jimbo Fisher enters the... Read more

Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Blinn adds wins in first day of Kruse Kickoff Challenge

Blinn adds wins in first day of Kruse Kickoff Challenge

The Blinn College volleyball team hosted the Kruse Kickoff Challenge and started the tournament with two shutouts on Friday against New Mexico Junior College and Clarendon College. The Buccaneers finished the day with a victory, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17, against Clarendon on Friday afternoon here at the Kruse Center. Blinn now... Read more

Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Sackhouse: Bulldogs pummel Brenham QB, Cub offense in non-district tilt

Sackhouse: Bulldogs pummel Brenham QB, Cub offense in non-district tilt

The Bulldog defense practically lived in the Brenham backfield, harassing Cub quarterback Steve Stackhouse all night, and the visitors did just enough with the football to overcome a valiant Brenham defensive effort en route to a 20-6 victory here at Cub Stadium. Read more

Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
117
Followers
399
Post
12K+
Views
