What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Twentynine Palms

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19
The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 3% of the total population. Read more
There’s some numbers and stats left out and those are the amount of people dying that’s not fully vaccinated verses those who are fully vaccinated. Those folks who aren’t vaccinated are dying at a higher rate. Those individuals who has made a choice are living with their decision makings and they’re dead. Either you get fully vaccinated and live, or stay fully unvaccinated and die!
What a cute propaganda story.... vaccinated or not, the science m ce tells us that99.6% of healthy adults completely recover.... Do not Follow the $CIENCE that leads to $$$ wich takes you right to POLITICIANS!
Protesters rally against California's mask mandate in schools before speaking out at Apple Valley Unified board meeting
What began as a street-side protest against a statewide face mask mandate for students later became a boisterous scene during a school district board meeting in Apple Valley on Thursday evening. Holding a sign that showed a mask crossed out, Apple Valley High School student Timothy Mount said whether masks... Read more
if you have a problem with keeping kids safe by wearing a mask, maybe you should just keep your kids at home and home school them!! it's called common sense during COVID-19, everyone wants it to end, but everyone does whatever they want to do anyways.
If parents have a problem making their kids wear masks, put them in homeschool. It's a choice. I don't think it's the end of the world. I've told my kids that school is just like going to anyone's house. respect the rules before you enter. My house has rules too. Remove shoes before you step inside. Schools want masks. So wear a mask before you enter...
Rodents in the mall: Restaurant closures, inspections in San Bernardino County, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Here are the restaurants and other food facilities that San Bernardino County health inspectors temporarily shut down because of imminent health hazards between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, 2021. Burger King, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Chicken Now, Chipotle, Haagen-Dazs and Kelly’s Cajun Grill, 1 Mills Circle, Ontario (Ontario Mills mall) Closed:... Read more
