Twentynine Palms, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Twentynine Palms

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 4 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Twentynine Palms, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Orange County / abc7.com

INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 3% of the total population. Read more

Comments
avatar

There’s some numbers and stats left out and those are the amount of people dying that’s not fully vaccinated verses those who are fully vaccinated. Those folks who aren’t vaccinated are dying at a higher rate. Those individuals who has made a choice are living with their decision makings and they’re dead. Either you get fully vaccinated and live, or stay fully unvaccinated and die!

1 like 1 dislike

avatar

What a cute propaganda story.... vaccinated or not, the science m ce tells us that99.6% of healthy adults completely recover.... Do not Follow the $CIENCE that leads to $$$ wich takes you right to POLITICIANS!

7 likes 1 dislike

California / vvdailypress.com

Protesters rally against California's mask mandate in schools before speaking out at Apple Valley Unified board meeting

What began as a street-side protest against a statewide face mask mandate for students later became a boisterous scene during a school district board meeting in Apple Valley on Thursday evening. Holding a sign that showed a mask crossed out, Apple Valley High School student Timothy Mount said whether masks... Read more

Comments
avatar

if you have a problem with keeping kids safe by wearing a mask, maybe you should just keep your kids at home and home school them!! it's called common sense during COVID-19, everyone wants it to end, but everyone does whatever they want to do anyways.

12 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

If parents have a problem making their kids wear masks, put them in homeschool. It's a choice. I don't think it's the end of the world. I've told my kids that school is just like going to anyone's house. respect the rules before you enter. My house has rules too. Remove shoes before you step inside. Schools want masks. So wear a mask before you enter...

8 likes

San Bernardino County / pe.com

Rodents in the mall: Restaurant closures, inspections in San Bernardino County, Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Here are the restaurants and other food facilities that San Bernardino County health inspectors temporarily shut down because of imminent health hazards between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, 2021. Burger King, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Chicken Now, Chipotle, Haagen-Dazs and Kelly’s Cajun Grill, 1 Mills Circle, Ontario (Ontario Mills mall) Closed:... Read more

Comments
avatar

hey Charlie hope yourdoing better today, any how stay safe sounded, And Sane! Smile,

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

